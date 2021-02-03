Can eating dark chocolate help you lose weight? Let’s find out
First let’s begin by bursting your bubble, sorry ladies but eating dark chocolate will never ever help with weight loss. I know you’d be hating us at this point, but let’s just say, we saved you guys from committing a sinister mistake!
We’d say you are a little at fault, because if you would have closely looked at research papers, you would have found that ‘might’ is a word that is often used, when it comes to dark chocolate and weight loss. That means eating dark chocolate for weight loss doesn’t guarantee results.
No, we aren’t saying that dark chocolate does not have benefits, but weight loss is not one of them. It does contain antioxidants, polyphenols, and flavonoids, so you can enjoy the taste and health, without expecting unwanted weight to vanish!
Also, read:
DARK CHOCOLATES ARE SUGAR-LADEN, HENCE WEIGHT LOSS IS NEVER GOING TO HAPPEN
According to Dr Anjali Hooda, MBBS, MD (Internal, obesity, functional medicine, USA) and director at LiveNutrifit and Center for Obesity and Longevity, no one can lose weight by eating chocolates. Although the claims are many, remember the darker the chocolate, the higher the amount of sugar to make it palatable.
Dark chocolate is not the right answer for weight loss. Image Courtesy: Shutterstock
Cocoa or cacao is an excellent source of antioxidants, but if you completely rely on it, and don't rectify your food habits, then weight loss is never going to happen.
“Along with antioxidants, dark chocolates are also rich in magnesium, manganese, copper, zinc, and iron. There are several studies that suggest that dark chocolate can protect people from heart disease. But the point is to stick to a known qualitative brand of dark chocolate, organic whenever possible,” recommends Dr Hooda.
Also, read: Stop feeling guilty after feasting on dark chocolate. It has health benefits to offer you
She also mentions that dark chocolates are rich in fat content, so if you aren’t following a fat-based diet like keto, then noshing on them regularly can affect you negatively.
DARK CHOCOLATE IS A SUPERFOOD BUT NOT FOR WEIGHT LOSS
“As compared to regular chocolate, the dark chocolate content of cacao is higher, hence it is extremely rich in flavonoids. These are super antioxidants that can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and insulin sensitivity. In addition to that, the theobromine and phenylalanine content in cacao can instantly boost your mood, since it’s a precursor of the happy hormones serotonin and dopamine,” explains Dr Hooda.
But to enjoy these benefits, you need to keep a check on how much dark chocolate you’re eating and when. According to Dr Hooda, a one or two inch square is enough for daily consumption. Also, you should avoid consuming dark chocolate post-dinner.
Also, read: This Valentine’s week, be your own hero and gift yourself a dark chocolate hamper like a boss!
THE LAST WORD ON DARK CHOCOLATE FOR WEIGHT LOSS
“Dark chocolate can trigger migraines in some people. As these chocolates are laden with caffeine, some of you may have palpitations after consumption. It can also interfere with some medications and hormones. Also, they can raise blood sugar in diabetics, as many brands have high amounts of hidden sugars," concludes Dr Hooda.
It looks like pitching dark chocolate for weight loss is all a marketing gimmick. So, enjoy this piece of heaven without any kind of expectations!
(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kate Middleton shares kids' inspiring sketches on Children’s Mental Health Week
- On Day 1 of Children’s Mental Health Week, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton encouraged kids to ‘draw your feelings’ and share them with her which she later displayed on her social media handle | Check pictures and significance inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Potential antiviral drug identified to fight Covid-19 and future virus outbreaks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trial gives hope for better control of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study says recovered Covid-19 patients likely protected for at least six months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaani Kapoor nails triceps dip, single leg squat in circuit training workout
- Watch: Vaani Kapoor's circuit training workout is all about triceps dip, cable butt blaster, single leg squats and more and here are its health benefits which will definitely push aside your exercise procrastination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to build strength without bulk? Try kettlebell workout like Karishma Tanna
- If you are short on time and looking for an entire body workout, Karishma Tanna got you sorted with a sneak peek of her ‘functional day’ at the gym, sweats and ‘cries’ out the ‘torture’ with kettlebell fitness routine | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is wearing one mask enough?
- Doctors think that in most situations wearing one mask that fits properly can be enough but more than one face mask might be required in some cases. Read one:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kate Middleton's selfie video on Instagram marks 'Children's Mental Health Week'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Psychiatric drugs may affect men and women differently
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine skepticism lurks in town famous for syphilis study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tisca Chopra inspires fitness freaks to try these leg exercises during Pilates
- From jack rabbit long stretch on Pilates reformer to working out with a magic circle, Tisca Chopra nails some hard core exercises on ‘manic Monday’ and we are super charged to hit the grind this work week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor sets fitness goals as he sweats it out in the gym
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women undergo less aggressive heart surgery, experience worse outcomes than men
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandira Bedi on returning to gym after a year: 'It was like going dancing again'
- Mandira Bedi serves Monday motivation in new fitness video as she returns to gym for aerobic exercises, cardio workout, planks and more after almost a year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panel finds more gene mutations, treatment targets for leukemia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox