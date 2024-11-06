Can working long hours increase stroke risk? Neurologist answers

Long working works can affect health drastically. It can lead to increased risk of chronic illnesses, and also accelerate stroke risk. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Srinivas Raju, Consultant – Neurologist, Manipal Hospital, Hebbal, said, “While standard working hours range from 35 to 40 hours per week, extended hours often lead to adverse health outcomes.” Extended hours at work can lead to adverse health outcomes.(Pexels)

Negative impact of long working hours on health:

“Long working hours can negatively impact health through two main pathways. First, they may trigger detrimental behavioral responses, such as increased cigarette smoking, higher alcohol consumption, unhealthy eating habits, physical inactivity, and poor sleep quality. Second, chronic psychosocial stress from extended work hours can lead to excessive release of stress hormones, resulting in elevated blood pressure and blocked blood vessels,” said Dr. Srinivas Raju.

How to combat stroke risk?

Dr Srinivas Raju noted down a few preventive measures that can help us mitigate the risk of stroke associated with long working hours.

Choose healthy foods and drinks: Prioritise a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, while avoiding foods high in saturated fats, trans fats, and cholesterol. Limiting salt intake is also crucial for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

Weight management: Maintaining a healthy weight is vital, as overweight and obesity increase stroke risk. Consult with your doctor for personalised advice on weight management.

Physical activity: Aim for at least 45 minutes of moderate exercise, such as brisk walking, several times a week. Regular physical activity strengthens the heart and improves overall health.

Quit smoking: Stopping smoking is one of the most impactful steps you can take to reduce stroke risk.

Limit alcohol consumption: Keeping alcohol intake within moderate limits can help protect your cardiovascular health.

Control medical issues: Effectively managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and heart disease is essential.

Adhere to medication: Ensure you take prescribed medications regularly to manage existing health issues effectively.

