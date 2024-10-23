‘Exhaustion is glorified’: Priyanka Chopra speaks about healthy work-life balance; 5 ways to prioritise me-time

Priyanka Chopra, in a recent interview with Forbes India, mentioned the importance of having a proper work-life balance. When asked how she balances being an actor, producer, entrepreneur and a philanthropist, the actor said that after having a family, she has started prioritising work-life balance. She mentioned that it is important for her mental health and to know that she is living, and not just dragging herself to survive every day. Priyanka Chopra likes to switch off after her work day is over and spend the rest of her day with her family. Priyanka Chopra said that after having a family, she has started prioritising work-life balance.(Instagram/@priyankachopra, Unsplash)

This further brings our attention to the importance of work-life balance for our mental, physical and emotional health. Here are five ways we can prioritise me-time after work:

Plan ahead:

Priyanka Chopra mentioned in her interview that she believes in giving her 100 percent during her work time. She ensures that neither her or someone else’s time or energy is wasted. However, after her work commitments for the day is over, she believes in detaching herself from work completely.

This entire process requires a lot of planning beforehand. Scheduling the day way ahead helps us to have a productive day.

Embrace the way the brain works:

Everyone has a different way of working. While some people can work for long hours at a stretch, some people may need frequent breaks throughout the day. It is important to identify the way our brains work and plan the day based on that.

Assign time blocks for different tasks:

When we delegate certain hours or time blocks throughout the work hours to certain tasks, we get more work done in the day. It also helps us maintain variety in the work we do.

End work at a certain time:

With the work from home culture becoming a norm, it has become a routine to stretch our work hours. However, it is necessary to end work at a certain time on a regular basis. This helps us to switch off and rejuvenate.

Take time off:

Priyanka Chopra mentioned that exhaustion, in any profession, is glorified and we are made to believe that we should work until we are grinded. This mentality further pushes us to stretch ourselves physically and mentally to take in more work.

This can be harmful and exhausting. When we take breaks, or take a sick leave, it is important that we completely detach ourselves from our work and focus on our physical and mental health.

