Priyanka Chopra reveals she ‘leaned on’ Nick Jonas while filming Citadel: He came through

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas last year, has spoken about balancing her family and career. In a new interview, Priyanka revealed that she 'leaned on' her husband-singer Nick Jonas and he 'came through' when she was filming her spy series Citadel. She also added that having a sense of balance with one's partner and family is very important. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas take Malti on a train ride to Liverpool with their mothers) Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie at Mumbai Airport.

Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

Priyanka on family, career

In an interview with Ocean Drive, Priyanka said, “Having a sense of balance with your partner and your family is very important to be able to pull that off. I leaned on my husband, and he came through when I was filming the series (Citadel), but work-life balance is really important. This is my career, and this is what I do for a living. But being able to find the time to prioritise what’s important is crucial.”

Priyanka also said, “I feel like I still have a long way to go in my English language work or in Hollywood. I would love to be able to delve deep into my acting work in this part of the world.”

Priyanka and Nick in Liverpool

Priyanka and Nick have been enjoying some family time in Liverpool. Recently, the actor shared pictures on Instagram from her recent trip with Nick, daughter Malti, mother Madhu Chopra, and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas. Priyanka captioned the post, "Magic.... family."

Priyanka's projects

Priyanka was recently seen in Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. Priyanka will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

She also has the upcoming movie Heads of State in the pipeline. The film comes from Amazon Studios, the banner behind Priyanka's series Citadel. Ilya Naishuller will helm the project which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena.

