Can you run out of blood if you donate? Doctor busts 8 myths about blood donation; shares facts

Blood donation is a noble and lifesaving act of public service. It involves drawing blood from a donor to be used for transfusions or other critical medical treatments. However, many people hesitate to donate due to persistent myths and misconceptions that often create unnecessary fear around the process. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vikas Dua, principal director and head, of paediatric haematology, haemato oncology and bone marrow transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram shared the common myths associated with blood donation and busted them with facts. Blood donation is an act of public service.(Unsplash)

Myth 1: Donating blood will make you weak.

Fact: This is one of the most common misconceptions. In reality, the body quickly replaces the fluid lost during donation. Most people are back to normal within 24 hours, especially if they stay hydrated and rest afterward.

Myth 2: You can run out of blood if you donate.

Fact: Your body has about 10–12 pints of blood, and a typical donation takes just one pint. The bone marrow starts working right away to replace the lost red blood cells, which are fully replenished within a few weeks.

Myth 3: Blood donation is painful.

Fact: The only discomfort is the quick pinch of the needle. Most donors report minimal or no pain during the process. The entire donation usually takes less than 10 minutes.

Doctor busts myths about blood donation.(Unsplash)

Myth 4: You can catch diseases from donating.

Fact: This is simply not true. All blood donation equipment is sterile and used only once. There’s zero risk of contracting infections like HIV or hepatitis through donation.

Myth 5: People of a specific age can donate blood.

Fact: In most countries, healthy individuals between 18 and 65 can donate, and in some cases even up to age 70. Teens (typically 16–17) may also be eligible with parental consent.

Myth 6: You can’t donate blood in you are on medication.

Fact: Not all medications disqualify you. Common drugs like antihistamines or birth control usually don’t prevent donation. It’s best to check with the blood center.

Myth 7: Vegetarians can’t donate because their iron levels are too low.

Fact: While iron is important, many vegetarians have healthy iron levels. A quick hemoglobin test is done before donation to ensure it's safe.

Myth 8: One donation doesn’t make a difference.

Fact: Every single pint can save up to three lives. Whether it’s trauma victims, cancer patients, or those undergoing surgery; your donation matters.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.