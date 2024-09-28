Can your kid's vitamin D deficiency make it harder to heal broken bones and fractures? Study gives answers

When you are a kid, broken bones and fractures can become part and parcel of your life. Kids are mischievous, chaotic and full of energy, and they sometimes get hurt while finding an outlet for these feelings. However, if your kid has vitamin D deficiency, broken bones can become problematic. A new study warns that poor nutrition, especially vitamin D deficiency, can make injuries far worse than they usually are and slow the healing process. The study explores the impact of vitamin D on fracture and broken bone healing in children. (Freepik)

Vitamin D deficiency linked to a slower healing process

The American Academy of Pediatrics 2024 National Conference & Exhibition presented the study. Under the research, a team led by Dr Jessica McQuerry examined 186 cases of extremity fractures in children between 2015 and 2022. They found that children with low vitamin D levels took significantly longer to heal than their peers with normal levels.

The study found that children with low vitamin D levels took significantly longer to heal than their peers with normal levels. (Unsplash )

Findings from the study

In the case of leg fractures, without surgery, children with low vitamin D levels required an extra 20 days for clinical healing, which is nearly three weeks of additional recovery time. Meanwhile, in radiographic healing, signs of the fracture disappearing on X-rays took two months longer for vitamin D-deficient groups.

For children who required surgery, the results were even more drastic. Here, clinical healing took an extra month, while radiographic evidence of healing lagged by nearly four months for those with low vitamin D levels.

What does this mean for parents and healthcare providers?

Vitamin D plays a vital role in bone health. The study explored its specific impact on fracture and broken bone healing in children. Its findings highlight the potential consequences of vitamin D deficiency in pediatric orthopaedics. Dr McQuerry stresses in the study that a well-balanced diet rich in vitamin D plays an important role in a child's health development.

While dairy products (like milk, cheese and yogurt), fish, and many breakfast cereals are fortified with vitamin D, sunlight is a major source of vitamin D for our body. So, spending time outdoors is an effective way to increase vitamin D absorption. “Getting outside and enjoying the fresh air can do wonders for your health while also upping Vitamin D absorption. What a great excuse to get outside and explore nature!” Dr McQuerry added.