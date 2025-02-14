Catamenial epilepsy: What is it? Can it affect fertility and pregnancy? Doctor explains

Epilepsy is a chronic brain disorder that can lead to seizures, triggered by electrical activity in the brain. Catamenial epilepsy happens during certain phases of a woman’s menstrual cycle, that can worsen the symptoms. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Parinaaz Parhar, regional medical head and fertility specialist, Oasis Fertility, said, “Seizures in catamenial epilepsy are influenced by hormonal fluctuations and changes in the menstrual cycle that take place during puberty, pregnancy and menopause. The fluctuations in hormone levels, especially in the production of estrogen and progesterone, throughout the cycles can affect seizure frequency and severity.” Also read | Epilepsy and seizures: Know myths vs. facts; doctor explains "Pregnancy-related seizures can endanger the developing fetus as well as the mother," said Dr Parinaaz Parhar.(Shutterstock)

Can catamenial epilepsy affect fertility and reproduction?

Explaining it, Dr Parinaaz Parhar said, “The medications used to treat the condition can have a direct impact on fertility even though the catamenial epilepsy itself does not directly cause infertility in women. Ovulation and fertility may be impacted by medications that alter hormone levels such as anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs). Additionally, women who have catamenial epilepsy are more likely to experience infertility due to diseases related to the reproductive health including Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).”

Know ways to manage symptoms of catamenial epilepsy.(iStock)

How to manage catamenial epilepsy during pregnancy?

Dr. Parinaaz Parhar highlighted, “Women with this condition can have healthy pregnancies. To manage your epilepsy during pregnancy, it is imperative that you seek the assistance of a medical consultant or specialist. Pregnancy-related seizures can endanger the developing fetus as well as the mother. Some anti-epileptic drugs can also increase the risk of birth defects. Therefore, careful monitoring and adjustments to medication may be necessary throughout pregnancy.” Also read | Epilepsy and pregnancy: What we need to know

Epilepsy and a healthy lifestyle:

It is essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle to manage the symptoms of epilepsy. “In addition to consulting a medical expert and carefully monitoring and adjusting medication, it is essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This includes following a balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise, and managing stress. With a well-rounded lifestyle and proper medication management as advised by a doctor, women with catamenial epilepsy can experience healthy pregnancies and have healthy children,” the doctor added. Also read | Epilepsy: Causes, risks and tips to live seizure-free

