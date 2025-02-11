Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Epilepsy and pregnancy: What we need to know

ByTapatrisha Das
Feb 11, 2025 08:56 PM IST

From pre-conception to postpartum, here’s all that you need to know about epilepsy’s effect on pregnancy.

Epilepsy is a chronic brain disorder that can lead to brief episodes of involuntary movement triggered by abnormal electrical activity in the brain. For women with epilepsy, pregnancy can be a challenging phase. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Atul Prasad, vice chairman and HOD - neurology, BLK MAX Super Speciality Hospital said, “Women with epilepsy can have healthy pregnancies, but they face increased risks, including seizure exacerbation, medication teratogenicity, and complications such as preeclampsia or fetal growth restriction.” Also read | Epilepsy and seizures: Know myths vs. facts; doctor explains

“Women with epilepsy can have healthy pregnancies, but they face increased risks," said Dr Atul Prasad.(Shutterstock)
“Women with epilepsy can have healthy pregnancies, but they face increased risks," said Dr Atul Prasad.(Shutterstock)

The doctor further explained how epilepsy can complicate pregnancies, and what mothers need to know.

Pre-conception planning:

“Ideally, women with epilepsy should consult their healthcare team—neurologists and obstetricians—before conception. This allows for a review of seizure control and antiseizure drugs. Consider switching to lower-risk anti-seizure medications (ASMs) and aim for monotherapy at the lowest effective dose,” added the neurologist.

Seizure management during pregnancy:

"Seizure frequency remains unchanged in approximately 50% of women but may worsen in 30%. Generalized tonic-clonic seizures (GTCS) are particularly dangerous due to the risk of hypoxia, trauma, miscarriage, and sudden unexpected death in epilepsy,” the doctor added. Also read | Epilepsy: Causes, risks and tips to live seizure-free

Pregnancy complications:

Epilepsy can lead to higher risk of miscarriage, preterm birth, fetal growth restriction, preeclampsia. The doctor added that epilepsy does not increase the risk of C-section, but uncontrolled seizures may necessitate surgical delivery.

Can epilepsy affect pregnancy?(Shutterstock)
Can epilepsy affect pregnancy?(Shutterstock)

Prenatal monitoring:

“Enhanced prenatal screenings, including detailed ultrasounds (18–22 weeks) and fetal echocardiography, help detect structural abnormalities. Women on ASDs, particularly older agents like phenobarbital, may have higher risks of preterm birth or low birth weight. Monitoring for obstetric complications, such as preeclampsia, is also essential,” said Dr Atul Prasad. Also read | Epilepsy in children: What are common causes, triggers, first-aid, diet? Here's how to manage life with zilch seizures

Labor, delivery, and postpartum:

“Most women with epilepsy deliver vaginally, but stress and sleep deprivation during labour may trigger seizures. Postpartum, ASD doses may need readjustment as pregnancy-induced metabolic changes reverse. New mothers should prioritise sleep and seek help to mitigate seizure risks,” highlighted the neurologist.

Emotional and psychological support

Pregnancy with epilepsy can heighten anxiety. Access to counselling, support groups, and education empowers women to navigate challenges confidently, emphasised Dr Atul Prasad. Also read | Seizure triggers: Identifying common triggers and ways to manage epilepsy

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On