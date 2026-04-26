Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals easy, everyday ways to boost iron and haemoglobin levels

Anaemia is the biggest nutritional deficiency that we face as a country with 3 out of 4 women having low dietary iron intake. Fatigue, weakness, irritability, hair loss, menstrual discomfort, and dull skin are some of the common symptoms.

Ways to improve iron levels in blood.(Unsplash)

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While most people consider taking supplements to boost iron levels, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor, in an Instagram post dated April 23, 2026, shared tips to improve iron and haemoglobin levels naturally. She highlighted that a wholesome diet that is nutritious and diverse helps prevent this and also keeps hemoglobin levels in a good range.

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Eat seasonal fruit

Fruits are one of the most underrated ways to keep up with your health. Naturally rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals, fruits significantly improve overall health and well-being. Rujuta recommends eating fresh seasonal fruit every day without fail. Considering the summer season, Rujuta highlighted the importance of mango.

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{{^usCountry}} She mentioned that mangoes are naturally rich in vitamin C and can help boost iron levels. Guava, Peru, and Cashew fruits are also some of the rich fruits you can consume for a vitamin C boost. When your body gets enough vitamin C, you are able to assimilate more iron in your body and ultimately improve your hemoglobin level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She mentioned that mangoes are naturally rich in vitamin C and can help boost iron levels. Guava, Peru, and Cashew fruits are also some of the rich fruits you can consume for a vitamin C boost. When your body gets enough vitamin C, you are able to assimilate more iron in your body and ultimately improve your hemoglobin level. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Consume pulses and legumes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consume pulses and legumes {{/usCountry}}

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From moong to arhar, chana to matki, and kulith, all these pulses are rich in amino acids, vitamin B, and good fibre. These nutrients in the body help in better iron assimilation. Rujuta highlights that you can’t benefit from these until you consume all these with chapati and rice.

Consume curd and lassi

Considering the summer season, Rujuta highlighted the benefits of curd and lassi for better health. According to her, you should consume these either in breakfast or lunch to improve the vitamin B12 value of your meal. This also helps better assimilation of iron in your body.

Include chickpea and jaggery

Chickpea and jaggery are one of the most popular snacking combinations in India. Rujuta highlighted that this combination helps in better iron absorption in the body. Chickpeas are highly nutritious and packed with plant-based protein, fibre, and essential minerals like magnesium and potassium.

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A balanced meal with all nutrients can help improve iron levels. (Unsplash)

Have apricot

Rujuta mentioned that apricot is often the most overlooked fruit yet one of the most nutritious ones. Apricot is a very good source of iron and Rujuta recommends having it once a day.

Include aliv laddoo in diet

Aliv laddoo is another item that you should add to your everyday routine. It is rich in iron and can help improve haemoglobin levels.

Use iron utensils

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Rujuta recommends using iron cookware for meal preparation to ensure that your food somehow gets iron. She highlighted that once your haemoglobin level improves, your thyroid and ovarian functions improve. Your mood, energy, skin, and hair conditions also start to improve.

What should you avoid?

Rujuta clearly mentioned that consuming alcohol not only impacts the liver but also reduces iron assimilation in your body. She also highlighted that consuming excess black coffee can also negatively impact your iron levels. Consuming juices, smoothies, and laxatives in excess daily can also impact the iron absorption in the body. In fact, only depending on salad and avoiding real food can also decrease iron levels.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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