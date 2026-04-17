Chennai fitness trainer explains why strength training should be a central part of your weight loss journey

A successful weight loss journey is often built on three key pillars – diet, exercise, and sleep – but not all workouts deliver the same results. While staying active is important, the type of exercise you choose can significantly influence your progress. Strength training, in particular, stands out as a crucial component – not just for shedding weight, but for improving body composition, boosting metabolism, and supporting long-term health.

Read more to find out why you shouldn't embark on a weight loss journey without practising strength training.(Unsplash)

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Raj Ganpath, a Chennai-based fitness coach with 18 years of experience, founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, is breaking down the wide-ranging benefits of strength training during weight loss. In an Instagram video shared on April 15, he explains why skipping strength training can hold you back – and why it deserves a central place in your routine.

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{{^usCountry}} Increases BMR {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Raj, strength training boosts your BMR – basal metabolic rate – helping your body burn more calories even at rest. This increase in daily energy expenditure makes it easier to sustain a calorie deficit, ultimately supporting more efficient and sustainable weight loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Raj, strength training boosts your BMR – basal metabolic rate – helping your body burn more calories even at rest. This increase in daily energy expenditure makes it easier to sustain a calorie deficit, ultimately supporting more efficient and sustainable weight loss. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Strength training increases your BMR, your basil metabolic rate. This will make sure you burn more calories throughout the day, making it easier for you to create a calorie deficit and lose weight more effectively.”

Preserves muscle

Raj points out that strength training plays a crucial role in preserving muscle mass. This matters because weight loss isn’t just about shedding fat – muscle is often lost along the way too. By incorporating strength training, you can minimise muscle loss, making the process healthier and helping maintain strength, metabolism, and overall body composition.

He highlights, “Strength training preserves muscle. This is important because when you say you want to lose weight, what you really want to lose is fat, not muscle. Strength training makes this possible. Strength training make sure most of your weight loss is fat loss. This is important today for health and fitness and in the long term for weight management.”

Makes you stronger and more confident

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Strength training doesn’t just reshape your body – it builds strength, boosts energy levels, and enhances overall confidence. This “feel-good” effect plays a powerful role in keeping you motivated and consistent throughout your weight loss journey.

The fitness trainer explains, “Strength training will make you feel good during the process of weight loss. It'll make you feel strong, energetic, and confident, which will make you consistent. And you know, consistency is very, very important when it comes to long-term weight loss.”

Weight management

While strength training is effective for weight loss, Raj emphasises its even greater role in long-term weight management – helping you maintain your results and preventing weight regain.

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The fitness coach stresses, “Strength training plays a role in weight loss, but it plays a bigger role in weight management by making sure you don't gain all the weight back. So, regardless of who you are and how much weight you want to lose, make sure strength training is definitely a part of the mix.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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