Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 1 fitness hack that speeds up progress and works every time

In an Instagram video shared on April 8, the fitness trainer highlights, “All of us are looking for a fitness hack. It doesn't matter who we are, what our goals are, or how fit we are. We are still looking for hacks because there's just so much fitness information out there. It feels like a neverending list of things to do. So, we want that one thing that will simplify the process, that one thing that'll help us progress quickly. So, we're looking for diets, supplements, smart devices, anything that will make this process easier.”

Raj Ganpath, a Chennai-based fitness coach with 18 years of experience, founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, is drawing attention to one fitness principle that delivers results every single time.

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In the age of viral fitness trends and endless advice online, everyone is searching for that one hack or shortcut that promises quick, effortless results. From fad diets to supplements and smart gadgets, the idea of fast-tracking health and fitness has never been more appealing – but is there really a shortcut to lasting results?

The hack that actually works According to Raj, the one factor that separates those who are trying to see results from those who actually achieve them is, in fact, a rather unglamorous one: discipline – a habit that works every time. The fitness coach clarifies that this does not mean athlete-level discipline, but rather everyday consistency in lifestyle choices that ultimately drive real progress.

He explains, “A hack that really works, a hack that differentiates people who are trying to see results and people who are actually seeing results. And that hack, as boring as it is, is discipline. I'm not talking about athlete level discipline here. I'm talking about everyday discipline. The kind of discipline you and I need to improve our lifestyles and see progress.”

Everyday discipline involves staying consistent with the habits that support your fitness – eating the foods your body needs, going to bed early to get a full night’s rest, and showing up at the gym ready to give your best – because discipline and consistency are the keys that work every single time.

Raj explains, “The discipline needed to eat the foods that we need to eat. The discipline to go to bed a little early so we wake up feeling fresh. The discipline to show up at the gym and do whatever little we can. That is the hack we need to focus on.”

Why is discipline important? The fitness coach highlights the importance of self-discipline, as it is the foundation for building habits that ultimately lead to consistency – and consistency is what drives real results. This is why Raj emphasises that instead of chasing shortcuts or quick fixes, the focus should be on cultivating discipline and sticking to it.

He stresses, “Discipline builds habits. Habits build consistency and consistency produces results. So, forget hacks. Forget looking for shortcuts. Focus on being a little more disciplined and I guarantee you, you will start progressing a lot faster.”

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