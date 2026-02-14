Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer says avoid these 3 popular fitness trends in 2026: 'There's no supplement that can detox you'

Instead of demonising an entire food group, he advocated for a sustainable calorie deficit. He suggested enjoying carbohydrates while maintaining a high protein intake to preserve muscle mass and keep hormones stable: “Instead, do a calorie deficit. Enjoy your carbs and eat a lot of protein.”

While low-carbohydrate diets have dominated the fitness space for years, Siddhartha shared that the long-term costs far outweigh the short-term weight loss. He warned in his video: "Number one is low-carb diets . Here's the problem. You will probably lose weight very fast, but your hormones will crash and cravings will kill you, literally."

His message? If you want real results, stop chasing shortcuts. Siddhartha identified three specific 'trends' that are doing more harm than good, urging people to return to the basics.

In an era of 'instant' transformations and viral wellness hacks, celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh is hitting the brakes. Known for working with actor Tamannaah Bhatia, Siddhartha took to Instagram on February 9 to issue a reality check for fitness enthusiasts navigating the health and fitness trends of 2026. Also read | Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer reveals 3 worst foods to eat after workout': Why you should avoid avocado toast

2. The 'detox tea' deception Perhaps his strongest critique was aimed at the supplement industry, specifically detox teas and 'cleansing' products that promise to flush out toxins. Siddhartha said: "Number two is detox teas. There is no tea in the world. There is no supplement in the world that can detox you. Companies are making a fool out of you and taking your money from you."

He reminded people that the body possesses its own sophisticated detoxification systems. To support them, he recommended focusing on:

⦿ High fibre intake

⦿ High protein

⦿ Daily step counts

⦿ Consistent sleep

3. The neglect of sleep hygiene In a hustle-heavy culture, sleep is often the first thing sacrificed. Siddhartha viewed this as a fundamental fitness failure. According to him, poor sleep doesn't just make you tired, it actively sabotages fat loss by increasing cravings and slowing down physical recovery. "Finally… not getting enough sleep. If your sleep is poor, it's going to increase cravings. It's going to slow down recovery, which is going to actually lead to you storing more fat in your body," he said.

For 2026, Siddhartha’s fitness mandate was clear: 7 to 8 hours of 'unquestionable, unconditional' sleep is non-negotiable for anyone serious about body composition.

Siddhartha’s philosophy centres on the idea that fitness should be an addition to your life, not a source of metabolic stress. By ditching 'quick-fix' marketing ploys in favour of consistent lifestyle habits, he highlighted that anyone can achieve the longevity and health seen in his high-profile clients like Tamannaah Bhatia.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.