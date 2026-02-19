Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares essential fitness do's and don'ts for people in their 20s

Chennai-based fitness trainer with 18 years of experience, Raj Ganpath - founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy - has outlined the essential do’s and don’ts to keep in mind if you are prioritising fitness in your twenties and looking to build a strong foundation for the years ahead. In an Instagram video shared on February 19, the fitness trainer breaks down three habits that can quietly derail your long-term fitness journey, along with three key practices to focus on for stronger, more sustainable results over time.

Your twenties are often considered your physical prime - energy levels are high, recovery is faster and your body responds more efficiently to training. But this is also the decade when many people fall for crash diets , extreme calorie cuts and flashy supplements that promise instant transformations. While quick fixes may seem appealing, they can quietly sabotage long-term progress. Building a strong fitness foundation in your twenties requires consistency, smart habits and a focus on fundamentals rather than shortcuts.

Fitness don’ts 1. Extreme dieting Raj cautions against resorting to extreme diets that strip the body of essential nutrients and warns against drastically slashing calories in pursuit of quick results, stressing that such approaches can do more harm than good in the long run.

He explains, “The first thing you should not do is extreme dieting. Do not deprive yourself. Do not cut calories like crazy. Why? Because your metabolism adapts to your energy flow. The lesser you eat, the slower your metabolism, and in the long term, you will find it harder to burn calories, create a calorie deficit, and manage your weight. So remember, eat well, eat just enough, and eat happily.”

2. Random supplementation Random strength or weight loss supplements are often marketed as quick fixes promising dramatic, instant results - an offer that can be highly tempting. However, the fitness trainer cautions against falling for such gimmicks, emphasising that sustainable progress comes from mastering the basics, not chasing shortcuts.

He highlights, “The second thing, no random supplementation. Remember, a lot of people will tempt you. They'll tell you, ‘Try this supplement. It'll make you stronger. Try that supplement. It'll help you lose weight faster’. But in reality, it is the basics that do the work. Movement, nutrition, sleep, and stress management are what are truly going to keep you healthy and fit in the long term.”

3. Deprioritise fitness Raj emphasises that fitness should always remain a priority, as it forms the foundation of a healthier life and delivers long-term benefits that extend far beyond physical appearance. No matter how demanding your schedule may be, he advises keeping movement and exercise high on your list of commitments rather than treating them as optional extras.

He explains, “The third thing - never deprioritise fitness. I know you have a lot to do. You have to study, you have to work, you have to travel, you have to party, but find time for fitness. Make it happen because this is the foundation. You are laying this brick by brick, day by day, and this foundation will serve you well for decades to come.”

Fitness do’s 1. Lifting weights The fitness coach points out that your twenties are the ideal time to build strength and muscle, as energy levels are typically higher and recovery is at its peak. He encourages developing the habit of lifting weights early on and training with intent and consistency, making the most of this prime window for physical growth and resilience.

He suggests, “The first thing you should definitely do is lift weights and go hard at it. Why? Because you are young, you have time, you have energy, you have recovery, take advantage of it, strengthen your bones, build muscles, set yourself up for success in the future.”

2. Prioritise proteins and veggies Raj recommends prioritising protein and vegetables in your daily diet rather than obsessively counting calories or micromanaging portion sizes. Rich in essential nutrients, fibre and quality fuel for muscle repair, these foods can be added generously to your plate without second-guessing. By focusing on nourishment instead of restriction, he says, you are more likely to see sustainable improvements in how you look and feel.

The fitness trainer explains, “Eat plenty of protein and vegetables. Don't count calories. Don't worry about portion sizes. Just eat a lot of them because these are nutrient-dense foods. They will nourish you. They will make you look, feel, and function better every single day.”

3. Prioritise sleep According to Raj, the one non-negotiable habit you should never compromise on is adequate sleep. He recommends aiming for seven to eight hours each night, stressing that recovery is just as important as training itself. No matter how busy life gets, prioritising quality sleep is essential for building strength, supporting muscle repair and maintaining overall health.

He elaborates, “Finally, the third thing you should not miss is sleep. Make sure you're sleeping seven hours a day at least, if possible, eight hours. I know you're busy, but find time and make it happen. Take a nap, get to bed early, use your weekends, do what you need to to get your sleep, because sleep is truly when you get stronger and healthier.”

The fitness trainer recommends committing to these habits consistently for at least a year and allowing the results to speak for themselves. He concludes, “So, yeah, lift, eat, sleep, repeat. Do this consistently for at least a year, and you'll be surprised at how much stronger and fitter you get.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.