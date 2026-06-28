Child complaining of tummy pain? Gastroenterologist shares early signs of inflammatory bowel disease parents should know

“What makes pediatric IBD especially difficult to spot is that it does not always begin with the dramatic symptoms many people expect,” Dr Simna spotlighted the reason why pediatric IBD is not diagnosed early and mistaken as just senstive stomach.

“IBD or inflammatory bowel disease is the umbrella term for chronic inflammatory conditions of the digestive tract, mainly Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis,” she added, warning that this IBD condition is common in adults, but can affect children, too.

Silently, they may be suffering from gut conditioning that is usually associated with adults. Hear from an expert on how parents can spot peadiatric IBD. Dr Simna L, consultant- Department of Gastroenterology at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, told HT Lifestyle that inflammatory bowel disease, or Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), can affect children too.

Children often complain about food or say their tummy hurts, so parents may think they are simply picky eaters. Similarly, if a child makes frequent trips to the bathroom, it may be concluded that they just have a sensitive stomach and need lighter food. But is the answer always so straightforward? Or are parents sometimes mistaking these symptoms for typical childhood behaviour? ALSO READ: IBS vs IBD: Gastroenterologist shares the main differences between the two common gut conditions

Dr Simna named persistent diarrhoea as the most important warning sign. “Not the 24-hour upset stomach that passes after rest and fluids, but loose stools that drag on for weeks, recur again and again, or come with urgency so sudden that a child has little warning,” she said.

The expert also warned that blood, mucus, or pus in the stool should not be ignored. In fact, the gastroenterologist said that blood in the stool remains one of the clearest signs of IBD. It may appear as streaks on toilet paper, blood mixed with diarrhoea, or mucus that looks unusual in the toilet bowl.

Other symptoms may also include abdominal pain, weight loss, poor growth, anaemia, vomiting, and, in some cases, fever.

Unusual signs Paediatric IBD can be easy to miss because it may not always show up as a clear digestive problem initially.

“Parents may notice their child is suddenly exhausted, falling asleep after school, struggling to keep up at sports, or turning down meals they once enjoyed. A child may lose weight, fail to gain weight as expected, or appear to be growing more slowly than classmates."

At what age does IBD develop? IBD can occur in toddlers, demonstrating how important it is for parents to closely inspect their bowel movements. Dr Simna added, “Around 6 to 15 per cent of children who develop IBD do so before age 6, in what is known as very early onset IBD.”

When should parents seek medical advice? Here are the signs as alerted by the doctor, which mean the parents should consult a health expert for the child: