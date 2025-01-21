'Chinese beg people to put a piece of ginger on their throat': But does this 'home remedy' actually work and is it safe?

The Instagram page Have 1 Tip recently shared a 'home remedy' to prevent throat 'inflammation and pain', along with the caption, “Why do Chinese people beg people to put a piece of ginger on their throat?” But should you give this 'home remedy' a try and see the purported soothing effects of ginger on your throat? Also read | Woman shows rubbing banana peel on face works like Botox for brightening skin: But does it really and is it safe? We asked a doctor if putting ginger like this on the throat is an effective home remedy for soothing a sore throat, cough, and other respiratory issues. Find out what she said. (Instagram/ Have 1 Tip)

Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics confirmed to HT Lifestyle that this could actually turn out to be just a 'waste of time'.

Know all about 'home remedy' for sore throat

In the clip, a person demonstrated how to use ginger and VapoRub as a 'home remedy' to protect yourself from sore throat and said, “Put ginger on your throat and thank me forever. A Chinese person taught me this: 'We don't visit hospitals or spend on medicines.' The Chinese found this home remedy. See this piece of ginger here? It will save your throat from inflammation and pain. This well-kept secret should be in every home... ginger soothes sore throats and has antibiotic properties for critical cases. Ginger has Vitamin B6, copper, potassium and magnesium to boost immunity.”

According to the ‘home remedy’ recipe, after cutting a piece of ginger, take a fork and stick it in the ginger. Then, heat this piece of ginger until it softens a bit. This apparently helps the application and 'releases ginger's medicinal properties in treating inflammation, redness, dry cough, sore throat and bad breath'. Now apply some Vicks VapoRub to the ginger piece and rub it on your throat.

'This hack does not provide any proven results'

We asked Dr Rinky Kapoor if putting ginger like this on the throat is an effective home remedy to prevent sore throat, cough, and other respiratory issues. She warned that such home remedies or hacks 'may seem promising at first glance, but they do quite the opposite'.

“This hack does not provide any proven results,” she said, adding, “This extra step of burning the ginger is just a waste of time. It is unlikely to provide any relief from cold, sore throat, inflammation, or pain and the efforts spent on preparing go in vain.”

Risks involved

While ginger can be beneficial for a sore throat, putting it directly on the throat can pose some risks. Dr Rinky Kapoor said, “The vigorous rubbing of ginger on your throat can easily irritate your skin if done too many times. The heat of burned ginger, when combined with strong ingredients of Vicks VapoRub, such as menthol or camphor, can cause skin allergies or side effects.”

Apart from irritation, burning, or discomfort in the throat, especially if you have sensitive skin, such a hack could trigger an allergic reaction. “It can further lead to extreme redness, rashes, increased sensitivity, and even burns if the ginger is still hot. Also, the strong aroma of burned ginger can irritate your nasal passage and the respiratory system. People with allergies and existing respiratory or skin conditions should avoid hopping on this hack,” Dr Rinky said.

She added that it is important to understand that 'not everything you see online is effective or safe'. “Most of these hacks are not even approved by the doctors. If you are experiencing any type of discomfort or throat-related issues then consider consulting a doctor rather than trying the home remedies you see online. Your doctor may evaluate your condition and provide medications and lifestyle modifications accordingly for better relief. Instead of relying on questionable remedies try sticking to safe methods like drinking warm water, saltwater gargle, drinking enough water to stay hydrated, and taking medications on time,” Dr Rinky concluded.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.