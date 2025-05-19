Chinese mum reveals 5 power foods she eats for glowing skin at 38 that help her ‘age backwards’: Kimchi to soup

Suzi Tse, a London-based content creator, shared in a May 1 Instagram post the comments she's heard about her looks — from 'It’s your Chinese genes, that’s why you look young' to 'Oh, your son is 9? Were you a teen mum?' She went on to list foods found in a ‘Chinese family kitchen that support anti-ageing’. She added, “I’m doing everything I can to delay the need for Botox.” Also read | Korean woman reveals her dad's strict diet at 62 for flawless skin, jet black hair: 'What he eats to maintain his youth' Suzi Tse said that 'skincare is important, but what you eat is even more important'. (Instagram/ Suzi Tse)

In her post titled 'How I age backwards,' Suzi said, “I am 39 this year. Here are the power foods I eat to age gracefully and glow from the inside out.”

These are the five foods she listed:

Chinese medicinal soup

Suzi said, “Chinese soup is something I have been drinking since a young age. It is a staple in every Chinese family's weekly meal plan. Meat and bones simmered alongside traditional herbs and dried foods. There are so many different variations, and just like herbal teas, the soup ingredients can cater to one's needs. It is like bone broth but one step further. I make this weekly.”

Brazil nuts

She added, “Brazil nuts are an excellent source of selenium, very important for women. It contains a mineral that plays a role in metabolism and immune health it also helps support thyroid health. just 2-3 a day is enough.”

Dried foods

“Ancient wisdom on your plate: Chinese medicine dried foods are packed with powerful nutrients that support immunity, are full of collagen, help balance energy, promote radiant ageing and are full of antioxidants and health benefits; I make desserts and herbal teas several times a week,” Suzi said.

Berries

Suzi added, “We are a berry-loving household. We eat berries every single day without fail. high in antioxidants, full of fibre and vitamins – skincare in food form.”

Kimchi

She concluded, “A small portion of kimchi daily supports gut health, something I have worked on for the past year, and thankfully, I don't bloat anymore. It reduces inflammation, boosts immune system and is full of probiotics. A healthy gut will make you glow differently.”

Check out her post:

‘What you eat is more important than skincare'

She wrote in her caption, “Ageing gracefully – I will be turning 39 this year… 'It’s your Chinese genes; that’s why you look young… Oh, your son is 9? Were you a teen mum?'… is something I’ve heard a lot. But if you step foot into a Chinese family kitchen, you’ll realise it’s full of traditional medicines, herbs and dried foods, which all support and help anti-ageing.”

Suzi added, “From a young age, it was drilled into our heads how important soups are to aid good health and healthy skin. As a teen, my mother was making collagen-rich soups and teaching me which part of the fish has the most collagen to give me good skin; I’m thankful. I’m definitely not an expert in any of these fields, but I do want to share what I know and what has helped me. Skincare is important, but what you eat is EVEN more important. I’m doing everything I can to delay the need for Botox.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.