Considering Ozempic or Mounjaro for weight loss? Experts share who actually qualifies for GLP-1 treatment

The growing popularity of GLP-1 medications like Mounjaro and Ozempic has changed conversations around weight management. From social media trends to celebrity weight-loss discussions, these injections have gained attention for their role in helping some people achieve significant weight reduction. However, experts caution that these medicines are not meant for everyone looking for quick weight loss.

Read more to find out who actually benefits from weight loss treatments. (Pexel)

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GLP-1 treatments require proper medical evaluation, as their suitability depends on factors such as body weight, underlying health conditions, metabolic status and overall medical history.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Nandini Dadu – aesthetic physician, GLP coach and hair restoration expert at Dadu Medical Centre in Vasant Vihar and Rajouri Garden, New Delhi – and Dr Nivedita Dadu – founder and chief dermatologist at Dadu Medical Centre – who offer their insights on the nuances of this line of treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Nandini Dadu notes, “GLP-1 medications have created a lot of awareness about obesity treatment, but they should not be seen as a shortcut for weight loss. These are prescription-based therapies that need medical assessment, monitoring, and a personalised approach.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Nandini Dadu notes, “GLP-1 medications have created a lot of awareness about obesity treatment, but they should not be seen as a shortcut for weight loss. These are prescription-based therapies that need medical assessment, monitoring, and a personalised approach.” {{/usCountry}}

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With increasing curiosity and confusion around these medicines, the GLP coach stresses that it is important to understand some common questions – who should consider GLP-1 treatment, who should avoid it, and why medical supervision is necessary before starting these therapies.

GLP-1 medicines are not meant for casual weight loss

Many people consider these injections after seeing online transformations, but the experts emphasise that weight management is not the same for everyone. A person’s body composition, lifestyle, hormones, existing health conditions, and previous weight-loss attempts all play an important role.

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Dr Nivedita Dadu explains, “The increasing interest in GLP-1 medications shows that people are becoming more aware of obesity as a health condition. However, choosing these medicines only because they are trending can be risky. A proper consultation is important to understand whether a person genuinely needs this treatment.”

GLP-1s are not meant for casual weight loss.

Who should consider GLP-1 treatment?

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Doctors generally evaluate patients based on medical guidelines rather than appearance alone. People who may be considered include:

Individuals with obesity or a higher body mass index (BMI).

People with weight-related health concerns such as diabetes, insulin resistance, or metabolic issues.

Patients who have struggled with weight management despite consistent lifestyle efforts.

However, eligibility varies from person to person, and a doctor decides whether the benefits outweigh the risks. The GLP coach highlights, “Before starting GLP-1 therapy, we look at the complete picture – the person’s weight history, eating patterns, medical conditions, lifestyle, and goals. The focus should always be improving health outcomes, not just reducing numbers on the weighing scale.”

Why trend-driven self-medication can be harmful

The popularity of these medications has also led some people to seek them without understanding their suitability. Using prescription medicines without guidance can lead to unwanted effects and unrealistic expectations.

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Dr Nivedita Dadu adds, “Every individual’s body responds differently. A medication that may be appropriate for one patient may not be suitable for another. People should avoid following online trends and instead seek advice from qualified healthcare professionals.”

Weight loss does not depend only on medication

According to the experts, GLP-1 medicines work best when combined with sustainable lifestyle changes. Nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress management, and behavioural changes remain important parts of long-term weight management. Another thing patients need to understand is that stopping medication without a proper plan may affect weight maintenance, making long-term habits essential.

Monitoring is important during treatment

Like any medical therapy, GLP-1 medications require follow-up. Doctors need to monitor weight changes, nutritional status, side effects, and overall health progress during treatment. Dr Nandini Dadu explains, “A successful weight-loss journey is not just about losing kilos; it is about maintaining muscle, supporting nutrition, protecting overall health, and creating habits that continue even beyond medication.”

The push for a personalised approach

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While GLP-1 treatments have opened new possibilities in obesity management, they are not a one-size-fits-all solution. The decision to start these medicines should come after a detailed medical evaluation and a realistic understanding of expectations, instead of being driven by the need to follow trends on social media.

Dr Nandini Dadu concludes, “GLP-1 therapy can be a valuable tool for the right patient, but the foundation remains a healthy relationship with food, consistent lifestyle changes, and medical guidance. The goal should always be sustainable health improvement, not chasing a temporary transformation.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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