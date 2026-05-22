Constantly checking your date's ‘last seen’? Psychologist warns what it does to your mind and body

Are you back from a romantic date, whether it is an artsy museum date, a cosy candlelight dinner or a fun cafe hopping? You send a text saying you had a good time but now their ‘last seen’ has you in a chokehold. Or not solely for a new connection, unexpected ghosting is common in later stage of talking stage or situationships. You keep checking it again and again, biting your nails, double-checking with friends, while the knot in your stomach intensifies and your heart leaps every time there is a ping, only for it to turn out to be a food delivery app notification.



ALSO READ: Tired of saying yes to everything? Psychologist suggests 5 tips to set boundaries in a relationship without guilt Even the best of us can lose calm over being ghosted after a date. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Sad, but almost everyone has been there, in some capacity or the other. But this innocuous habit of checking someone's last seen, whether it is a date or anyone else even, can actually impact your wellbeing.

Let's understand what exactly goes on in your mind when you feel compelled to check your phone for hours on end. For this, we asked Noya Giri, clinical psychologist at Maarga Mindcare, Gurugram, to break down the repercussions.

She believed such habits are common among people who seek a lot of reassurance, validation and emotional comfort externally, relying on others for their sense of self. In such cases, self-worth begins to depends on how someone else responds, rather than how one feels about oneself.

This quickly escalates into overthinking. A delayed response draws thoughts like, 'Why are they not responding?', ‘Are they ignoring?,' Did I say something wrong?' or even ‘Am I the problem?’