Cosmetic surgeon discusses Gen Z skincare trends, says ‘Experimentation without right guidance can backfire’

When it comes to skincare, Gen-Z seems to be rewriting all the rules. Unlike previous generations who followed traditional beauty norms or stuck to the most famous skincare brands, Gen Z is bold, experimental, and unapologetically influential, says facial plastic and cosmetic surgeon Dr Debraj Shome. The expert, however, warns that trusting trends blindly is not the wisest way to care for skin. Gen Z is not afraid to experiment with different skincare products.(Pexels)

“Gen Z has become highly experimental with skincare. They are not afraid to test a new serum, try a trending Korean essence, or even mix high-end and drugstore products in the same routine," Dr Debraj Shome, co-founder and director, The Esthetic Clinics, tells HT ShopNow in an interview.

Trends are not always safe

Be it the most recently-launched moisturiser or an influencer-promoted face serum, new generation users are accepting the skincare shift with arms wide open.

On how risky this behaviour can get, Dr Shome says, “Experimentation without proper guidance often backfires. The most common mistakes I see are the overuse of active ingredients like retinol and exfoliating acids too early, skipping sunscreen, and blindly following trends without medical guidance.”

This is also a generation where a section of people are longer interested even in covering their blemishes under heavy makeup. Instead, they believe in caring for and simply keeping their skin healthy.

Choosing ingredients over brand

Either blame it on social media or just THEIR at par knowledge, this generation is not interested in fancy looking bottles outside, rather, they are more interested in knowing what's inside! The focus has very clearly shifted from just picking up a bottle by a reckoned brand to reading the labels, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, or retinol, and how it benefits their skin.

However, as per Dr Shome, “Starting medical-grade products too young can damage the skin barrier. The right age to begin is when skin concerns genuinely arise.” He adds further.

So, using sunscreen in the teenage years, but stronger actives like retinol ideally in the mid-20s is what he suggests.

Their colourful, gender-neutral experiments

From the Korean skincare to a Japanese skin ritual, you will always find the shelves of Gen Zs colourful and happening. The reason? They aren't afraid of trying new things. In fact, one interesting shift is also dissolving the gender norms. Gen Z doesn’t believe skincare is “just for women.” Young men proudly use serums, sunscreen, and sheet masks, and share their routines online.

Sustainability and conscious choices

Unlike their predecessors, the Gen Zs have shown more eco-friendly traits. They care about the society and sustainability. From recyclable packaging to vegan formulations, they often choose brands that minimize environmental impact or give back to communities.

Consultation is crucial

Dr Shome also mentions that most post-millennials rely on influencers who may sensationalise products, rather than seeking an evaluation of their skin by a doctor. "Skincare is not one-size-fits-all; a dermatologist-guided, personalized routine based on careful analysis of the skin is the safest approach, he adds.”

To wind up, trying new products is recommended only when you are sure about your skin type and are convinced about which skin products would suit your skin. Always consult a dermatologist before trying anything on your face, especially if you have a sensitive skin.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

