Cosmetic surgeon reveals 4 signs your gut is inflamed: ‘You may experience food sensitivities, sugar cravings, acne’

What are the signs that your gut is inflamed? Cosmetic plastic surgeon Dr Alberico Sessa addressed this question on Instagram in a June 27 post, which he captioned, “4 signs your gut is inflamed.” In the accompanying video, he said, “If your gut is inflamed, your body will usually try to tell you that, especially through your skin and energy levels.” Also read | Hepatologist explains how gut influences memory, mood and mental well-being An imbalance of gut bacteria can contribute to sugar cravings and adverse reactions to certain foods. (Freepik)

Dr Sessa explained how gut health is linked to skin health, and inflammation in the gut can manifest as skin issues. He added that bloating and irregular bowel movements, as well as food sensitivities, could be common indicators of gut inflammation. Dr Sessa also shared that identifying and avoiding trigger foods and these health concerns can help alleviate symptoms of gut inflammation.

He also shared that by focusing on nutrient-dense foods and avoiding trigger foods, you can help support your gut health and alleviate symptoms. A gut health diet typically includes probiotic-rich foods like kimchi, Dr Sessa added.

Common signs that your gut might be inflamed

According to Dr Sessa, “The common signs of gut inflammation include bloating, irregular bowel movements, fatigue, brain fog, even acne and rosacea. You might also experience food sensitivities, sugar cravings, and a weakened immune system, meaning you get sick often, because almost 70 percent of your immune system lives in your gut. Chronic inflammation can affect your ability to heal, recover and feel your best.”

How to support your gut health

If you're experiencing several of these symptoms, it may be worth exploring ways to support your gut health, he added, saying, “If you consistently notice these signs, it is worth looking into gut support, whether through diet, probiotics, or functional testing. My personal favourite is to eat probiotic-rich foods, like fermented foods. I particularly go for things like kimchi and pickles, and I have been making my own fermented foods recently. It has definitely improved my gut and overall well-being.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.