Could hidden health issues threaten your marriage? Find out before it is too late with premarital testing

Marriage is a beautiful bond between two individuals, but it also requires shared responsibility, ensuring the well-being of both partners. Premarital testing can be a critical step for couples planning to tie the knot, to know about the health and potential genetic or medical conditions that may impact their future. Happily ever after starts with these vital premarital health tests!(Pexels )

Want a healthy future together?

It is a good way to start a marriage with transparency and preparedness and enjoy a healthy life together as premarital testing is a practical solution that allows open communication and understanding between partners, helping to build a stronger bond. Knowing each other’s health status, hereditary risks and other critical factors helps with a solid foundation for trust.

These premarital tests include screening for infectious diseases, genetic conditions and general health evaluations to identify any underlying issues that may require medical attention without neglecting and taking care of each other.

The premarital tests that every couple needs

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mansi Sharma, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital in Pune's Kharadi, shared, “Premarital testing is an essential step for couples today, given the increasing awareness about the importance of preventive health. It is not about questioning trust but ensuring that couples can address health-related challenges together and manage any problems without any delay. For example, tests for hereditary diseases, such as thalassemia, or screening for infectious diseases like hepatitis or HIV, and sexually transmitted diseases (STD) can help couples make informed decisions about their future.”

Couples should discuss any underlying health issues, advises lawyer and content creator, Tanya Appachu Kaul (@yourinstalawyer). (A Walk to Remember (2002))

She revealed, “Conditions such as hemophilia, thalassemia, Marfan syndrome, Huntington’s disease, and sickle cell are blood-borne and can impact the child’s health. Understanding fertility health or potential genetic risks can ease concerns and prevent complications later. Couples are also advised to take regular blood tests such as complete blood count and tests for screening Syphilis, HIV, Hepatitis B and C, and STDs without fail. Taking this step reflects maturity, responsibility, and a commitment to ensuring a healthy married life. Couples can make informed choices when it comes to their health.”

Reignite the spark: Tips for couples to maintain healthy sex life in busy times (Image by Freepik)

Dr Mansi added, “If both the partners are healthy, together they can achieve their goals and live the life they have always dreamt of. Before marriage, couples should also prioritise open discussions about their health history and future family planning. Apart from undergoing tests, couples should use this opportunity to adopt healthier lifestyles, including proper nutrition, regular exercise, and stress management. Here, couples tend to provide information about family history, genetics, age, and diet which will contribute to a healthy future. Opting for counselling for any concerns raised during the testing process is the need of the hour. By taking these vital measures, couples can ensure a healthier, happier marriage.”