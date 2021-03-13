IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Covid: Severe kidney problems; cancer patients to not delay second vaccine dose
FILE PHOTO: Empty vials of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen in a tray during a mass vaccination campaign at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, February 25, 2021. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Empty vials of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen in a tray during a mass vaccination campaign at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, February 25, 2021. (REUTERS)
health

Covid: Severe kidney problems; cancer patients to not delay second vaccine dose

Sudden kidney problems from severe Covid-19 appear to be worse, and longer-lasting, than kidney problems that develop in other seriously ill patients, a new study found.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:23 PM IST

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Kidney problems from COVID-19 are particularly severe

Sudden kidney problems from severe COVID-19 appear to be worse, and longer-lasting, than kidney problems that develop in other seriously ill patients, a new study found. Doctors at five hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island studied 182 patients with COVID-19-associated acute kidney injury (AKI) and 1,430 patients with AKI not associated with the coronavirus. The COVID-19 patients had steeper declines in their kidneys' ability to filter waste from the blood while hospitalized, the researchers reported. In addition, among patients whose kidneys were still impaired at hospital discharge, those with COVID-19 were significantly less likely to have recovered to their pre-illness kidney status six months later, and their kidney function was predicted to decline over time at a faster rate than in the other patients. The data, published on Wednesday in JAMA Network Open, show that "acute kidney injury associated with COVID-19 has a worse prognosis than traditional acute kidney injury," said coauthor Dr. Francis Perry Wilson of the Yale University School of Medicine. "Those with COVID-19 associated acute kidney injuries should probably be monitored more closely than others once they are out of the hospital."

Second shot should not be delayed for cancer patients

Delayed administration of the second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine leaves most cancer patients unprotected, a new report warns. In clinical trials last year, the messenger RNA vaccines were tested with second doses given either three or four weeks after the first depending on the vaccine. In January, the UK decided to delay second doses until 12 weeks. At Kings College London, doctors studied 205 adults who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, including 151 cancer patients. After the first dose, almost all the healthy individuals had strong immune responses, but that was true for fewer than half of patients with solid tumors and fewer than one-in-seven patients with blood cancers, said Dr. Adrian Hayday. When solid-cancer patients got the second dose at the recommended three weeks, 95% developed robust antibody responses. Among those who did not get the booster dose on time because of the UK's new policy, only 43% of solid cancer patients and 8% of blood cancer patients had antibodies at five weeks. "A single dose of the vaccine left most cancer patients largely or completely unprotected," Hayday said. The study report has been submitted ahead of peer review to medRxiv but is not yet online. The data are available on the COVID-Immuno-Phenotype website.

Prescription mouthwash cuts viral load in saliva

A commercially available prescription mouthwash can decrease the amount of the coronavirus in saliva in adults with asymptomatic or mild COVID-19, helping to reduce their contagiousness, researchers found. They randomly assigned 154 volunteers, all of whom had been diagnosed within the past week, to rinse three times a day for seven days with a mouthwash containing antiviral beta-cyclodextrin and citrox or a placebo. Four hours after the first use of the antiviral mouthwash, salivary viral load was already significantly reduced, the researchers reported on Wednesday in a paper posted on the preprint server Research Square ahead of peer review. During seven days of treatment, the mouthwash had a particularly beneficial effect on reducing the amount of virus in saliva in patients with high or very high levels to start with, the authors said. "A one-minute rinse with a beta-cyclodextrin and citrox mouthwash reduces the SARS-CoV-2 salivary viral load by 70%" in asymptomatic or mildly ill adults, said coauthor Dr. Florence Carrouel of University Lyon in France. "Thus, this mouthwash is a barrier measure against the spread of COVID-19."

mRNA vaccines cut risk of asymptomatic COVID-19

Ten days after receiving a second dose of the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna , people without COVID-19 symptoms are far less likely to be carrying the virus and unknowingly spreading it, compared with people who have not been vaccinated, according to Mayo Clinic doctors. Their data, published on Wednesday in Clinical Infectious Diseases, come from 39,000 patients who were routinely tested for COVID-19 before undergoing various medical procedures. More than 48,000 screening tests were performed, including 3,000 on patients who had received at least one dose of an mRNA vaccine. Among individuals who had received a single dose of vaccine at least 10 days earlier, they saw a 72% reduction in the risk of a positive COVID-19 test. After adjusting for a range of factors, they found an 80% risk reduction of testing positive for COVID-19 among people without symptoms who had gotten both doses. The authors said their findings underscore the fact that messenger RNA vaccines for COVID-19 can help to significantly limit the spread of the virus by people without symptoms.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

MRI scans more precisely define, detect abnormalities in unborn babies: Study

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Recent research has concentrated on correcting for fetal movement in fetal brain MRI and, more recently, for imaging the fetal heart. However, there is an increasing demand to assess the entire fetus with MRI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Sound sleep could heal traumatic brain injuries. Here's how

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Getting a sound sleep at night is extremely important for one's overall health, and now another benefit of a good night's sleep has come to light.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how electricity could help speed wound healing

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Electric stimulation may be able to help blood vessels carry white blood cells and oxygen to wounds, speeding the healing process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Empty vials of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen in a tray during a mass vaccination campaign at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, February 25, 2021. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Empty vials of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen in a tray during a mass vaccination campaign at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, February 25, 2021. (REUTERS)
health

Covid: Severe kidney problems; cancer patients to not delay second vaccine dose

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Sudden kidney problems from severe Covid-19 appear to be worse, and longer-lasting, than kidney problems that develop in other seriously ill patients, a new study found.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman does the one arm swings(Instagram/milindrunning)
Milind Soman does the one arm swings(Instagram/milindrunning)
health

Barechested Milind Soman does one arm swings to build more strength in new video

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:26 AM IST
  • Milind Soman recently shared a video of himself working out amid lush greenery and spoke about the new exercise that he is trying in order to build his strength. The actor also motivated fans to make choices that are good for the body, mind and soul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cancer patients less protected after first Covid vaccine jab (representative image)(Unsplash)
Cancer patients less protected after first Covid vaccine jab (representative image)(Unsplash)
health

New study says, cancer patients less protected after first Covid vaccine shot

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:48 AM IST
A study done in the UK has revealed that cancer patients are not as protected as the rest of the population after they take their first two doses of Covid-19 vaccine shots. However, the study also says that if the shots are given at a gap of less than 12 weeks, that can be helpful.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers test artificial intelligence that calculates suicide attempt risk(Unsplash)
Researchers test artificial intelligence that calculates suicide attempt risk(Unsplash)
health

Artificial intelligence that can calculate suicide attempt risk tested in the US

ANI, Tennessee [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Not long ago, an algorithm that predicts suicide attempt was created in the USA. As the next step, it underwent a prospective trial recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The virtual meeting will be held between March 17-19, 2021. This study will be simultaneously published in the American Heart Association's journal Stroke.(Unsplash)
The virtual meeting will be held between March 17-19, 2021. This study will be simultaneously published in the American Heart Association's journal Stroke.(Unsplash)
health

Stroke survivors more likely to attempt suicide: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:19 PM IST
A new research has found that stroke survivors may be more likely to attempt or die by suicide than people who have not had a stroke.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 16-week program was aimed at preventing weight gain by promoting stress management, healthy eating, and physical activity.(Unsplash)
The 16-week program was aimed at preventing weight gain by promoting stress management, healthy eating, and physical activity.(Unsplash)
health

Lower stress levels lead to lesser consumption of fast food: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:10 PM IST
The findings of a recent study suggested that overweight low-income mothers of younger kids, after participating in a study, ate lesser fast-food meals and high-fat snacks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Head injuries did not appear to contribute to brain damage characteristic of Alzheimer's disease, but might make people more vulnerable to dementia symptoms.(Unsplash)
Head injuries did not appear to contribute to brain damage characteristic of Alzheimer's disease, but might make people more vulnerable to dementia symptoms.(Unsplash)
health

Here's how head injuries may worsen cognitive decline decades later

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:03 PM IST
People who experienced head injuries in their 50s or younger score lower than expected on cognitive tests at age 70, according to a study led by University College London researchers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sussanne Khan shares fitness video(Instagram/suzkr)
Sussanne Khan shares fitness video(Instagram/suzkr)
health

Sussanne Khan's extreme fitness video will make you feel lazy, we bet

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
  • Sussanne Khan recently posted a clip that shows the mother-of-two sweating it hard during at-home workout session. This clip will make you want to not procrastinate and exercise during the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The pandemic has changed the social environments of pregnant women and fertility patients," says Tohoku University clinical psychologist Koubon Wakashima.(Pixabay)
"The pandemic has changed the social environments of pregnant women and fertility patients," says Tohoku University clinical psychologist Koubon Wakashima.(Pixabay)
health

Pregnant women have higher anxiety levels compared to fertility patients

ANI, Sendai [japan]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Pregnant women had higher levels of anxiety compared to fertility patients during the Covid pandemic, according to the findings of an online survey in Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists at The University of Manchester have developed a technique which works by analysing compounds found in sebum - the oily substance that coats and protects the skin - and identifying changes in people with Parkinson's Disease.(Unsplash)
Scientists at The University of Manchester have developed a technique which works by analysing compounds found in sebum - the oily substance that coats and protects the skin - and identifying changes in people with Parkinson's Disease.(Unsplash)
health

Study focuses on developing 'game-changing' test to diagnose Parkinson's

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:10 PM IST
The results of a recent study show that it is possible to identify Parkinson's based on compounds found on the surface of the skin. The findings offer hope that a pioneering new test could be developed to diagnose the degenerative condition through a simple and painless skin swab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soprano singer Arta Jashari dresses up during a singing rehearsal in Kosovo's capital Pristina, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Jashari, a well-known and much-loved soprano in Kosovo, could hardly forget her neighbors’ assistance while in quarantine helping her father cope with the virus. That prompted her do the same thing to others, turning herself regularly to the hospital to help staff and patients’ families to cope with the virus pandemic. (AP)
Soprano singer Arta Jashari dresses up during a singing rehearsal in Kosovo's capital Pristina, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Jashari, a well-known and much-loved soprano in Kosovo, could hardly forget her neighbors’ assistance while in quarantine helping her father cope with the virus. That prompted her do the same thing to others, turning herself regularly to the hospital to help staff and patients’ families to cope with the virus pandemic. (AP)
health

In Kosovo, coronavirus lets humanity shine through

AP, Kosovo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:55 PM IST
  • Helping her elderly father beat back his coronavirus infection on her own taught Arta Jashari how the power of one can offer hope to others and change things for the better.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan does Pilates(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
Hina Khan does Pilates(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
health

Hina Khan is like a ninja in the gym, shares Pilates and cardio session snippets

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Fitness enthusiast Hina Khan is a champion when it comes to exercise. The actor recently shared glimpses from her Pilates session along with snippets from her intense cardio and upper body exercise routines. We are inspired.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP