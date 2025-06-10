Covid-19 comeback: Here's why coronavirus is spreading again and new symptoms you should watch out for
Over the last few weeks, there has been renewed global attention on Covid-19, as case numbers begin to rise subtly but steadily in parts of Asia. While India has not yet reported a major new wave, early warning signs are prompting concern. India’s current official count remains low, patterns in neighbouring countries are a reminder that the virus hasn't disappeared it has just become subtler.
Why is Covid-19 spreading again?
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Preeti Kabra, Senior Chief of Lab at Neuberg Diagnostics, revealed the following reasons -
1. Waning Immunity: Immunity whether from prior infection or vaccination tends to decline over time. Many individuals who were vaccinated during the early phases of the pandemic (2021–22) have not received a recent booster, making them more susceptible now.
2. New Variants and Climate Factors: SARS-CoV-2 continues to mutate. Certain new variants may spread more easily or evade immune defences. Interestingly, we are now seeing spread even during hotter months, defying earlier seasonal patterns of respiratory viruses.
What are the current symptoms of Covid-19?
Recent cases show that Covid-19 symptoms are evolving. According to Dr Preeti Kabra, the common cold-like signs are back but some features are unique and should not be ignored:
- Mild fever or no fever at all
- Persistent dry or wet cough
- Sudden fatigue or body ache
- Headache or sinus pressure
- Sore throat that lasts unusually long
- Nasal congestion or runny nose (increasingly common)
- Shortness of breath
- Gastrointestinal issues like nausea, vomiting, or loose stools
- Altered taste or smell (less common now but still reported)
Dr Preeti Kabra concluded, “The challenge is that many of these symptoms overlap with flu, dengue, or even seasonal allergies. That’s why testing remains important, especially for those in high-risk groups.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
