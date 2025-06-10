Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi
Covid-19 comeback: Here's why coronavirus is spreading again and new symptoms you should watch out for

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Jun 10, 2025 12:32 PM IST

From gut issues to headaches: Doctor reveals a list of unexpected signs that could be Covid-19 and highlights why coronavirus is spreading again.

Over the last few weeks, there has been renewed global attention on Covid-19, as case numbers begin to rise subtly but steadily in parts of Asia. While India has not yet reported a major new wave, early warning signs are prompting concern. India’s current official count remains low, patterns in neighbouring countries are a reminder that the virus hasn't disappeared it has just become subtler.

New Covid-19 symptoms are here and they are not what you’d expect.(Image by Pixabay)
Why is Covid-19 spreading again?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Preeti Kabra, Senior Chief of Lab at Neuberg Diagnostics, revealed the following reasons -

1. Waning Immunity: Immunity whether from prior infection or vaccination tends to decline over time. Many individuals who were vaccinated during the early phases of the pandemic (2021–22) have not received a recent booster, making them more susceptible now.

 

Covid infections have seen a nationwide spike over the last month, with active cases crossing the 5,000 mark(PTI)
2. New Variants and Climate Factors: SARS-CoV-2 continues to mutate. Certain new variants may spread more easily or evade immune defences. Interestingly, we are now seeing spread even during hotter months, defying earlier seasonal patterns of respiratory viruses.

What are the current symptoms of Covid-19?

Recent cases show that Covid-19 symptoms are evolving. According to Dr Preeti Kabra, the common cold-like signs are back but some features are unique and should not be ignored:

  • Mild fever or no fever at all
  • Persistent dry or wet cough
  • Sudden fatigue or body ache
  • Headache or sinus pressure
  • Sore throat that lasts unusually long
  • Nasal congestion or runny nose (increasingly common)
  • Shortness of breath
  • Gastrointestinal issues like nausea, vomiting, or loose stools
  • Altered taste or smell (less common now but still reported)

A doctor inspects an isolation ward prepared for the patients with COVID-19 symptoms at a government hospital in Secunderabad.(AFP)
A doctor inspects an isolation ward prepared for the patients with COVID-19 symptoms at a government hospital in Secunderabad.(AFP)

 

Dr Preeti Kabra concluded, “The challenge is that many of these symptoms overlap with flu, dengue, or even seasonal allergies. That’s why testing remains important, especially for those in high-risk groups.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

