Cricketer Harleen Kaur asks PM Modi about his skincare routine; a look at his disciplined diet and fitness habits at 74

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Indian women’s cricket team at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg on November 5, to celebrate their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 victory. During the interaction, cricketer Harleen Kaur Deol lightened the mood by asking the Prime Minister about his skincare routine, sparking laughter all around. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with the champions of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.(DPR PMO/ANI Photo)

PM Modi smiled and responded, “I’ve never really paid attention to such things,” adding, “It’s been 25 years as head of government… it’s the blessings of the people that keep me glowing.” (Also read: Fitness coach says ‘never start your day with coffee’; shares 2 simple steps to lose belly fat and shrink your waist )

Secret behind PM Modi skincare

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the Prime Minister’s skin has caught attention. Back in 2020, during a chat with young achievers, he was asked a similar question and shared a humorous answer, “Someone once asked me how I have such a radiant face. I told them I work hard and sweat so much that I end up massaging my face with it, that’s my glow secret.”

While the skincare question may have been asked in jest, Modi’s lifestyle choices do reveal a disciplined approach to diet, fasting, and fitness. In a conversation on the Lex Fridman podcast, he spoke about his daily routine, dietary habits, and spiritual practices that shape his wellness philosophy.

What does PM Modi eat and how does he fast

Talking about fasting, he said it “never slows me down,” explaining that even at 74, his energy levels remain steady. “I work just as much as usual, sometimes even more. Fasting for me is devotion and self-discipline,” he said.

He also discussed his observance of Chaturmas, a period between mid-June and November during which he follows a strict dietary routine, eating just one meal every 24 hours. During Shardiya Navratri, he abstains from food entirely and only drinks hot water, a habit he says developed naturally over the years.

As per the podcast, during Chaitra Navratri, he eats only one type of fruit once a day, for example, papaya and continues the same for all nine days. “I’ve been following these fasting traditions for nearly 50 to 55 years,” he said.

