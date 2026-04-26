Cristiano Ronaldo’s diet and fitness secret: Former chef reveals what keeps the footballer at peak level at 41

Barone dismissed the idea that elite athletes rely on overly complicated nutrition systems. “Let’s debunk this myth that footballers eat special things. They eat really simple things but well and healthy,” he explained.

Barone, who worked closely with Ronaldo during his Juventus days, emphasised that the footballer’s routine is defined by consistency rather than exclusivity. “His discipline is truly unique,” he said, adding that Ronaldo’s diet is not built around luxury foods or extreme restrictions, but around simple, clean eating followed without deviation.

Cristiano Ronaldo, even at 41, continues to perform at an elite level, maintaining a physique and fitness standard that rivals players years younger. There is no hidden formula behind it, according to his former chef Giorgio Barone, who shared insights in an interview with Covers. The secret, he says, is not complexity, it is discipline. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan at 55 shares how a balanced diet and skincare help him stay youthful: ‘You have to sleep well, eat well…’ )

Importantly, Ronaldo adjusts his intake based on training intensity. “He ate a lot because he trained a lot,” Barone noted, highlighting that there was no obsession with calorie counting, only alignment with physical demand. If his diet is simple, his restrictions are even stricter. Ronaldo reportedly avoids sugar entirely, including in coffee. “Sugar is a poison for our body,” Barone said, reflecting the level of discipline followed.

According to him, Ronaldo’s meals are balanced and straightforward, focusing on fresh and natural ingredients rather than processed or packaged options. His regular diet includes avocado, eggs, fresh vegetables, lean proteins like chicken and fish, and black or red rice instead of refined grains. He also consumes olive oil, lemon, and light seasoning, with an emphasis on homemade meals and organ meats such as liver, which Barone described as “superfoods.”

He also avoids late-night distractions, a habit seen among many athletes, such as staying up late playing video games. Instead, Ronaldo follows a structured routine that prioritises rest, recovery, and discipline. Despite the fascination around elite athlete diets , Barone insists there is nothing complicated about Ronaldo’s approach. “It’s not that much. He ate normal things like normal people,” he said.

His routine also excludes junk food, soft drinks, processed items, and refined flour-based foods like pasta and bread. Late heavy meals are also avoided, particularly those that may disrupt sleep and recovery. For Ronaldo, nutrition is only one part of the system. Timing and routine play an equally important role. He eats early in the evening to support sleep quality. “You don’t sleep well with your stomach full. That’s the worst thing that could happen,” Barone explained.

The difference lies in repetition and discipline, no cheat days, no inconsistencies, and no compromise. As Barone summarised, “I always say the importance is 60% diet and 40% training.”

Ronaldo’s longevity, he suggests, is not built on secrets but on the simple act of doing the right things every single day, without fail.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.