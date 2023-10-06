Delhi air quality drops; 12 ways to prevent falling sick due to pollution

With the dip in temperature, Delhi’s air quality has been deteriorating for the past few days. On Friday morning, the air quality declined to the 'poor' category. It is usual for pollution levels to rise when the mercury comes down around this time of the year. Farm fires in northern India is also one of the reasons behind the rising pollutions. Pollution can have adverse effect on health and can raise risk of respiratory infections, heart disease, stroke and lung cancer. People should avoid exposure to air pollution to prevent conditions like throat inflammation, asthma, and congestion. (Also read: Delhi air quality drops to ‘poor’ category; GRAP measures likely to be enforced) Being proactive and informed is the key to safeguarding your well-being in an increasingly polluted world(Freepik)

"In today's world, air pollution has become a growing concern, posing significant threats to our health. To safeguard your well-being amidst rising air pollution levels, it's essential to adopt some effective strategies," says Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, Director & HOD, Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad.

1. Monitor air quality

Stay informed about local air quality levels by using air quality apps or websites. Avoid outdoor activities during high pollution days.

2. Use air purifiers

Invest in high-quality air purifiers for your home and office. These devices can help remove pollutants from indoor air.

3. Wear masks

When stepping out, especially in highly polluted areas, wear N95 or equivalent masks to filter out harmful particulate matter.

4. Stay indoors during peak pollution hours

Pollution levels are often highest in the early morning and evening. Try to stay indoors during these times.

5. Proper ventilation

Ensure good ventilation in your home. Open windows when outdoor air quality is better to improve indoor air circulation.

6. Plant indoor air-purifying plants

Certain indoor plants like spider plants and peace lilies can help improve air quality indoors.

7. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps your body eliminate toxins and stay healthy.

8. Dietary choices

Consume foods rich in antioxidants, such as fruits and vegetables, to boost your immune system and combat the effects of pollution.

9. Regular exercise

Engage in regular physical activity to strengthen your lungs and immune system. Opt for indoor exercise when outdoor air quality is poor.

10. Reduce exposure to smoke

Avoid smoking and limit exposure to second-hand smoke, which can exacerbate respiratory problems.

11. Seek medical advice

If you experience persistent respiratory issues or allergies due to air pollution, consult a healthcare professional for guidance.

12. Advocate for change

Join local environmental groups or initiatives advocating for cleaner air policies to address the root causes of air pollution.

"While it may be challenging to completely escape the effects of rising air pollution, adopting these strategies can significantly mitigate its impact on your health. Being proactive and informed is the key to safeguarding your well-being in an increasingly polluted world," says Dr Jha.

