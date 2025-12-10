Delhi cardiologist with 40 years experience shares 5 warning signs your heart is struggling silently

Before heart trouble becomes serious enough to demand urgent care, the body often drops small but important hints that something isn’t right. Subtle changes in breathing, energy, sleep, or even swelling can quietly signal that the heart is under strain. Recognising these early warning signs is crucial - not just for timely diagnosis, but also for preventing more serious heart disease down the line. Irregular heartbeats can be a sign of heart disease.

Dr Alok Chopra, founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Aashlok Hospital, with over 40 years of experience, has outlined five key warning signs that indicate your heart may be struggling and requires prompt medical attention. In an Instagram post shared on December 9, the cardiologist emphasises, “Before any major shift in health, the body sends quiet messages. Noticing these subtle cues early is what truly protects the heart.”

Shortness of breath

If simple day-to-day activities such as walking or climbing stairs suddenly leave you breathless, it could be an early warning sign that your heart is under strain. Dr Chopra explains, “Breathing heavily while climbing stairs, walking, or even lying down? Your heart may be struggling to circulate oxygen efficiently.”

Unusual fatigue

Persistent fatigue or unusually low energy levels can signal that your heart is struggling to circulate oxygen-rich blood efficiently throughout the body. The cardiologist highlights, “Feeling tired even after resting? If daily tasks suddenly feel exhausting, your heart may not be pumping efficiently enough, causing low energy levels.”

Irregular heartbeat

If you notice irregular heartbeats or fluttering sensations, Dr Chopra flags it as a sign to seek medical attention. He highlights, “Skipping beats, fluttering, pounding or sudden changes in rhythm? These subtle changes can sometimes signal underlying heart stress.”

Poor sleep or restlessness

Poor sleep quality, disturbed sleep patterns, or breathlessness when lying flat can also be warning signs of compromised heart health. The cardiologist notes, “Waking up frequently, gasping for air, or struggling to sleep flat can also be linked to cardiovascular strain.”

Swelling in feet or ankles

Inefficient heart function can also cause fluid to accumulate in the body, often showing up as noticeable swelling in the ankles, feet, or lower legs. Dr Chopra explains, “Fluid retention in the ankles, feet, or legs can indicate the heart is not circulating blood well, leading to fluid buildup.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.