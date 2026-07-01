Why this Delhi doctor lost her temper and shouted at a patient's husband: ‘Madam apna kaam karo chup chap…'

Ahead of National Doctor’s Day, a Delhi doctor’s raw, firsthand account of a patient encounter has sparked a conversation on the intersection of healthcare, systemic misogyny, and the silent suffering of dependent women. Also read | Cancer specialist says Indian doctors 'can’t afford a bad day like Kohli or Federer': ‘We are someone’s only hope’ Dr Jill Kar has shared a recent consulation story with a couple that turned sour.

Dr Jill Kar, a physician in Palliative Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), took to Instagram on June 30 to share a 'true story' from her previous tenure at Safdarjung Hospital — one that highlighted how domestic expectations could directly compromise a patient’s life.

The anatomy of an outburst According to Dr Kar, the incident began routinely when a man walked into her outpatient department (OPD) with his ailing wife. The patient was suffering from a severe spinal condition that caused pain, tingling, and numbness in both her feet. Despite the debilitating symptoms, she had persisted in doing 'housework, taking care of the kids and in-laws', only seeking medical intervention after the agony became 'unbearable'.

After diagnosing the patient, Dr Kar detailed the strict treatment protocol required to prevent catastrophic progression. "I explained the condition to both of them and advised her not to bend and do housework like bending forward and doing 'pocchhha' (mopping the floor) at home or sitting on the floor for long hours," Dr Kar shared, adding, "She needed meds, back support, physiotherapy, rest and a break from tedious work, because if the condition progressed, she could get paralysed from the waist down or lose bladder/bowel control, and might need surgery."

However, the medical warning was met not with concern, but with domestic logistics. While Dr Kar was explaining the looming risk of paralysis, the husband interrupted. "Toh ghar ka kaam toh kerna padega na, humara chulha (gas stove) neeche hi rakhte hain hum, neeche toh baithna padega (She has to do housework and cook on our stove which is kept on the floor)," the husband reportedly said.

Dr Kar countered, advising him to buy a table for the stove and alter their living arrangements to mitigate his wife's suffering. "How can he force her to work like this when I've just explained how serious this is?" she questioned. The confrontation peaked when the husband dismissed the physician's medical counsel entirely, telling her: "Madam ji dawai de do aap apna kaam kero chup chap (Madam, just prescribe her medicines and do your job quietly)." Her reaction? "I never scream, but that day I did," Dr Kar admitted. Also read | Neurosurgeon explains 4 conditions that could lead to paralysis if untreated