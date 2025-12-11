Delhi gynaecologist reveals this reason behind prolonged bleeding cycle: ‘One of the most common causes…’

Does your period cycle last longer than usual? It is often overlooked, but prolonged bleeding can point towards an underlying condition that may require your attention, particularly iron deficiency. To understand how the two are connected and why this deficiency affects the cycle, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Manjusha Goel, lead consultant, dept of obstetrics and gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, who explained the link and what women should watch out for. When period pain becomes unmanageble, doctor visit is recommended.(Shutterstock)

She explained, “When iron levels drop in the body, it reduces the oxygen-carrying capacity of blood. The deficiency can disrupt normal hormonal balance and weaken uterine muscle function, both of which are important for regulating menstrual flow.” It needs to be addressed promptly, as otherwise, prolonged cycles affect overall health, particularly energy levels.

How is iron deficiency linked to prolonged period cycles?

“Women with iron deficiency may have heavier or longer periods because low iron can change prostaglandin levels," Dr Goel added. The low iron affects the hormones significantly. “This can lead to extended shedding of the endometrial lining. Also, chronic iron deficiency can weaken platelet function and the clotting process, further adding to excessive menstrual bleeding.”

Dr Goel further elaborated that women with heavy periods are also at risk of iron deficiency, showing the vice versa effect. “At the same time, prolonged or heavy menstrual cycles are one of the most common causes of iron deficiency in women,” the gyneacologist noted. This means that iron deficiency can make your periods longer, while at the same time, prolonged periods can lead to iron deficiency.

Dizziness is one of the common signs of iron loss. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

So what are the long-term effects of iron loss from prolonged periods? According to Dr Goel, continuous blood loss can lower ferritin levels, causing fatigue, dizziness, and reduced immunity, hair loss and even worsening menstrual irregularities. This essentially activates a vicious cycle, where each influences the other.



What can you do?

So how do you break this cycle? As per the doctor, you need to recognise it early and manage it. She recommended a few tests: “Women experiencing prolonged or unusually heavy periods should be evaluated for iron deficiency, including tests like serum ferritin and haemoglobin. Treatment usually includes iron supplements, dietary changes, and addressing underlying issues such as fibroids, thyroid disorders, or hormonal imbalances. We need supplements to improve iron stores.”

Often, when it comes to period irregularities, the absence of periods, whether missed or shorter cycles, is quickly noticed, while prolonged cycles are sometimes easily accepted. But they are not normal in all cases, and likely should be evaluated by a doctor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.