Dementia expert shares 6 creative tasks to manage symptoms in patients with Alzheimer’s

In Alzheimer's disease, memory dissolves with time, but with the right practices it is possible to hold the current experiences for longer time. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neha Sinha, dementia specialist, CEO and co-founder of Epoch Elder Care said, "The sequence of activity moving from drawing to knitting connects heart and hand in a way words cannot. For individuals living with this illness, the happiness, the meaning, and the self-worth that accompany taking part in creative activities are immense. Also, the broad forms of expression provide respite and connection to turn episodes of uncertainty into moments of beauty." Creative tasks for Alzheimer's patients.(Pexels)

The dementia specialist further noted down the activities that dementia patients should practice daily:

1. Drawing and sketching:

Low-demand mark-making (lines, shapes, tracing) supports attention and engagement even when short-term memory is impaired. Visual art programs in dementia show small-to-moderate gains in quality of life, communication, and mood—particularly when sessions are regular, therapist-led, and individualised.

2. Knitting and crocheting:

The rhythmic sound of needles can be soothing and can provide a feeling of achievement. Evidence in dementia specifically is limited, but adult data (large surveys and qualitative studies) link knitting/crochet with reduced stress and better mood; small studies suggest combined fine motor and cognitive tasks can support function in Alzheimer’s.

3. Painting with water colours:

Watching colours mix and flow on paper brings a unique sense of freedom. Visual-arts programs show psychosocial benefits (mood, communication, self-expression), and the positive side of this activity is that it is mistake-free.

Painting helps in boosting mood.(Pexels)

4. Clay and sculpture:

The sensation of cool, flexible clay engages the senses directly. Tactile media engage multiple senses; multisensory approaches can reduce apathy/agitation for some and have the desired impact with the right material and facilitator.

5. Collage making:

Photo sorting and collage can reliably spark conversation and orientation to self; there is evidence that reminiscence therapy has great effects on stimulating long-term memory.

6. Music and singing:

Music-based therapies can reduce depressive symptoms and agitation and improve immediate engagement; benefits are session-linked and greatest when music is familiar and person-chosen. Group singing also supports social connection and is a wonderful way to feel part of the community.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.