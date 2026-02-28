Dentist with 40 years of experience shares 6 foods you think are bad for teeth ‘but actually protect them': Chocolate…

For decades, dental patients have been conditioned to fear anything acidic, crunchy, or sweet. However, Dr Mark Burhenne, a San Francisco-based dentist with more than 40 years of experience, is turning traditional advice on its head. Also read | Dentist shares real reason you should flush your mouthwash down the toilet: 'Double risk of high blood pressure...' Dark chocolate can be a healthier treat than expected, as raw cacao contains theobromine, which strengthens tooth enamel, and is rich in magnesium, crucial for remineralisation. (Pixabay)

In an Instagram post shared on February 25, Dr Burhenne identified six surprising foods that — despite their 'bad boy' reputations — are actually secret weapons for oral health.

1. Dark chocolate It feels like a 'cheat', but Dr Burhenne argued that high-quality dark chocolate is more medicine than candy as raw cacao contains theobromine, a compound that helps harden tooth enamel, and is a powerhouse of magnesium, a critical mineral for remineralisation.

He said: "It’s candy. It should be terrible for your teeth. But raw cacao contains theobromine — which hardens enamel — and it’s one of the highest sources of magnesium, a mineral your teeth need to remineralise. Go 70 percent plus magnesium is so important I supplement daily."

2. Sourdough bread While white bread is often a sticky culprit for cavities, sourdough is the exception to the rule as the fermentation process makes it less likely to spike your blood sugar, he added.

Dr Burhenne explained, "Bread causes cavities. But sourdough’s fermentation process dramatically lowers its glycemic index, reduces phytic acid so your body absorbs minerals better, and the lactic acid bacteria may actually benefit your oral microbiome. Not all bread is created equal."