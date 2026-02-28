Dentist with 40 years of experience shares 6 foods you think are bad for teeth ‘but actually protect them': Chocolate…
Dr Mark Burhenne's advice focuses on nourishing the oral microbiome and providing minerals for self-healing, rather than just avoiding certain foods.
For decades, dental patients have been conditioned to fear anything acidic, crunchy, or sweet. However, Dr Mark Burhenne, a San Francisco-based dentist with more than 40 years of experience, is turning traditional advice on its head. Also read | Dentist shares real reason you should flush your mouthwash down the toilet: 'Double risk of high blood pressure...'
In an Instagram post shared on February 25, Dr Burhenne identified six surprising foods that — despite their 'bad boy' reputations — are actually secret weapons for oral health.
1. Dark chocolate
It feels like a 'cheat', but Dr Burhenne argued that high-quality dark chocolate is more medicine than candy as raw cacao contains theobromine, a compound that helps harden tooth enamel, and is a powerhouse of magnesium, a critical mineral for remineralisation.
He said: "It’s candy. It should be terrible for your teeth. But raw cacao contains theobromine — which hardens enamel — and it’s one of the highest sources of magnesium, a mineral your teeth need to remineralise. Go 70 percent plus magnesium is so important I supplement daily."
2. Sourdough bread
While white bread is often a sticky culprit for cavities, sourdough is the exception to the rule as the fermentation process makes it less likely to spike your blood sugar, he added.
Dr Burhenne explained, "Bread causes cavities. But sourdough’s fermentation process dramatically lowers its glycemic index, reduces phytic acid so your body absorbs minerals better, and the lactic acid bacteria may actually benefit your oral microbiome. Not all bread is created equal."
3. Raw cheese
Cheese has long been a 'safe' snack, but Dr Burhenne highlighted raw cheese as a superior choice. Unlike cavity-causing acids, raw cheese raises the pH levels in your mouth, creating an environment where decay struggles to survive, he shared. :Casein in raw cheese actually repairs enamel and raises the pH in your mouth — the exact opposite of what causes cavities," he said.
4. Citrus
Citrus is often vilified for its acidity, but Dr Burhenne suggested enjoying your citrus for the sake of your gum tissue – but do not brush immediately after eating to avoid scrubbing away softened enamel. He said, "Yes it’s acidic. But vitamin C is essential for gum tissue. Bleeding gums aren’t a flossing problem. They’re often a vitamin C deficiency. Don’t avoid citrus — just don’t brush immediately after."
5. Pickles
The vinegar in pickles often scares people away, but the fermented nature of traditional pickles is a boon for your mouth’s ‘good’ bacteria, he said. Dr Burhenne shared, "Everyone fears the acid. But fermented foods feed your oral microbiome — the same good bacteria that protect against cavities and gum disease. Your mouth has an ecosystem of healthy bacteria it needs. Feed it."
6. Nuts
According to Dr Burhenne, many people avoid nuts for fear of 'cracking a tooth', but the mechanical action of chewing provides a hidden benefit – chewing resistance stimulates and maintains jawbone density. He explained, "Hard foods crack teeth – that’s the fear. But chewing resistance actually stimulates jawbone density. And nuts are loaded with magnesium and phosphorus, two minerals most people are deficient in that your enamel depends on."
