Dermatologist shares 4 non-negotiable skincare and haircare tips to follow in 2025 for hydrated lips and more

Dr Aamna Adel, consultant dermatologist, skin and hair loss specialist, often shares videos on skincare and haircare tips on Instagram. In a recent Instagram reel, the UK-based doctor shared some skin and haircare tips she is taking into 2025 as a dermatologist. “Non-negotiables I’m taking into 2025 as a derm,” she captioned the clip. Dr Adel shared four haircare and skincare tips you need to follow in 2025.

Non-negotiable skincare and haircare dermat tips for 2025

Dry Lips Hack:

For dry and chapped lips, Dr Adel suggested using a combination of glycolic acid, hyaluronic acid, and a thick moisturiser about one to two times per week. To achieve the soft and plumpy look, wipe your lips with a little bit of glycolic acid. Follow it up with a few drops of hyaluronic acid. Finish it up with a thick moisturiser. Voila, you'll have the most hydrated lips.

Overnight Collagen Masks:

Dr Adel suggested adding overnight collagen masks to your skincare routine to achieve that hydrated and glowing skin look.

Blow Drying>>Air Drying:

Per the dermatologist, blow drying is better than air drying your hair. She said blow drying your hair means you will have less greasy hair, less dandruff, and less breakage. Earlier, in another Instagram clip, Dr Adel stressed that a damp scalp can easily become a breeding ground for fungus. Though our scalp has natural yeast, damp hair can create the perfect environment for this yeast to overgrow and increase your risk of getting a fungal infection, aka ringworm.

She added, “Trust me, you don't want that on your scalp because it is the worst state it can actually cause your hair to fall out. Always dry your hair after you wash your scalp.”

Frosting aka Barrier Cream At Night:

Dr Adel suggested frosting (layering) your skin with a hydrating moisturiser or a barrier repair cream at night to get a dewy finish for your skin in the morning.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.