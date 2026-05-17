Dermatologist shares 7 simple ways to manage acne without overcomplicating your skincare routine
Struggling with breakouts? Panchkula dermatologist breaks down seven easy ways to manage acne effectively.
Dealing with acne can be frustrating, especially when you’re doing all the right things, from following a five-step skincare routine to investing in expensive serums and moisturisers. However, the truth is, managing breakouts does not require a lengthy approach; instead, it needs a consistent and balanced routine that helps maintain the skin's barrier and targets the root causes of pimple formation. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Purva Pande, MBBS, MD Dermatology, DNB, MNAMS, Director Dr Purva's Skin Clinic, Panchkula, shared practical ways through which you can address acne more effectively.
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1. Stick to a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser
Dr Purva highlighted that many face washes marketed for sensitive skin rely on harsh chemical ingredients that can disrupt the skin's natural pH balance, leaving the outer barrier more prone to bacterial infections. This usually happens because the skin produces excessive oil as a defence mechanism when its protective barrier becomes damaged, leading to more breakouts over time. Therefore, use a gentle cleanser that helps remove external pollutants while preserving your natural glow.
2. Prioritise a single targeted active ingredient
“One of the common mistakes that people often make in acne care is using too many active ingredients,” Dr Purva told HT Lifestyle. Instead of combining retinols with vitamin serums and exfoliating acids, choose a single product that helps with clogged pores and targets bacteria at once. This not only prevents the dermis from becoming overwhelmed and irritated, but also manages breakouts. She recommends using the right active ingredient, which makes it easier for your skin to heal and respond effectively.{{/usCountry}}
“One of the common mistakes that people often make in acne care is using too many active ingredients,” Dr Purva told HT Lifestyle. Instead of combining retinols with vitamin serums and exfoliating acids, choose a single product that helps with clogged pores and targets bacteria at once. This not only prevents the dermis from becoming overwhelmed and irritated, but also manages breakouts. She recommends using the right active ingredient, which makes it easier for your skin to heal and respond effectively.{{/usCountry}}
3. Restore the barrier with non-occlusive hydration{{/usCountry}}
3. Restore the barrier with non-occlusive hydration{{/usCountry}}
Dr Purva said, “It is a common misconception that oily skin does not need moisturiser, but lack of hydration can cause more frequent and persistent pimples.” “When your skin is dehydrated, its barrier gets compromised, leaving it vulnerable to the external irritants that trigger breakouts,” she added. Replace your regular face cream with a lightweight, gel moisturiser that contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides. When your skin is properly hydrated, it can shed dead cells more effectively, keeping your pores clear and your complexion balanced.
4. Utilise hydrocolloid technology for active lesions
The constant urge to pick or squeeze pimples is tempting, but it usually leads to deeper inflammation, longer healing times, and stubborn visible marks that last for weeks. If you have been in the same situation, consider using hydrocolloid patches, which are specifically designed for pimple protection. These little stickers suck out excess fluid and prevent outside bacteria from entering. This not only reduces skin contact but also maintains an uncontaminated space, which keeps the surface intact and scar-free.
5. Control external bacterial transfer points
Many individuals often forget that things like phones, makeup brushes, and bedding are magnets for oil, sweat, and bacteria. Every time these surfaces touch your face, you're clogging the pores. With a few simple habits, like swapping your pillowcase every few days and giving your phone screen a quick wipe, one can prevent flare-ups. Dr Purva suggests giving your skin a clean environment so your products can actually do their job.
6. Select a non-comedogenic mineral sunscreen
Sunscreen is usually the first thing people skip when they’re breaking out, but it is actually a non-negotiable step that helps prevent future damage. During the summer, the ultraviolet rays of the sun can damage the outer layer of the skin, making it thicker, which traps oil and causes clogged pores. Unlike traditional sunscreens that feel too greasy or make you itchy, go for a mineral or hybrid formula with zinc oxide because it functions as a natural anti-inflammatory, which reduces redness while providing skin protection.
7. Consider modern cosmetic procedures
When the most effective skincare routine fails to treat deep acne scars and uneven skin texture, professional treatments like Alma Hybrid provide effective solutions for restoring skin damage. “This advanced cosmetic procedure uses two laser types to create smoother skin while its deep skin penetration activates natural healing processes and boosts collagen production,” Dr Purva explained. Due to its precision technology, it can be customised to every individual's skin type, often resulting in faster healing times than traditional lasers.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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