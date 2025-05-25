Dermatologist shares whether glass skin is realistic for Indians, suggests practical alternatives

Glass skin is the viral buzzword in skincare, the radiant, poreless, dewy skin texture that almost appears as pristine as glass, hence the name ‘glass skin.’ This enviable beauty trend has taken over social media feeds and skincare shelves alike. Originally, it emerged in Korean beauty routines, but now it has gone global. To achieve this beautiful, ultra-smooth skin texture, many are on the lookout for glass skin categorised skincare products. But is this trend realistic for Indian skin? Glass skin is known for its luminescent glow and smooth texture.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mikki Singh, founder and head dermatologist at Bodycraft Clinics and Salon, shared how to realistically achieve this glass skin radiance, if at all, it makes sense for Indian skin.

The dermatologist debunked this beauty trend, highlighting that what’s trending may not always be universally suitable. She said, “Glass skin, as we see it online, is as much about genetics, lighting, and filters as it is about skincare. And more importantly, what works for Korean skin doesn’t always translate well to Indian skin. Indian skin has its own strengths and challenges. We’re more melanin-rich, which gives us better natural protection against UV rays but also makes us more prone to pigmentation, tanning, and post-inflammatory marks from even minor acne or irritation. We also deal with high humidity, dust, pollution, and dietary variations that can influence the health and appearance of our skin.”

Dr Mikki urged people to be practical, reshaping the glass skin vision to align with what’s really achievable. She explained, “Instead of chasing an unrealistic ideal, I encourage patients to reinterpret ‘glass skin’ as healthy skin, smooth, even-toned, hydrated, and lit from within. It’s not about being poreless or perfectly reflective. It’s about balance, health, and confidence.”

The dermatologist shared with us a detailed guide on how to achieve a realistically healthy, glass skin-type glow:

1. Hydration:

Drink enough water. (Shutterstock)

Aim for 2.5 to 3 litres of water daily, especially in warmer climates like ours.

For added benefits, include coconut water, cucumber-infused water, or buttermilk, all of which help replenish electrolytes and support skin hydration from within.

2. Antioxidant-rich foods:

Fruits and nuts should be part of your diet.(Pexels)

Focus on foods that are rich in vitamin C, vitamin E, polyphenols, and beta-carotene. Some excellent diet-friendly options include:

Amla: Extremely high in vitamin C

Extremely high in vitamin C Pomegranate: Packed with polyphenols

Packed with polyphenols Turmeric: A powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant

A powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant Tomatoes: Rich in lycopene (great for sun protection)

Rich in lycopene (great for sun protection) Green leafy vegetables: Like spinach and methi

Like spinach and methi Nuts: Especially almonds and walnuts (vitamin E and omega-3s)

3. Exercise:

Yoga brings mental clarity.(Shutterstock)

Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate activity five days a week, brisk walking, yoga, pilates, or even dancing.

Exercise improves blood circulation, which enhances skin glow and facilitates detoxification.

4. Sleep:

Sleep boosts collagen production. (Shutterstock)

Quality sleep is non-negotiable. 7 to 9 hours of uninterrupted sleep per night allows your skin to repair itself.

During deep sleep, your body boosts blood flow to the skin and increases collagen production, both crucial for a healthy, youthful appearance.

She concluded, by sharing tips for specific concerns, “If you’re prone to pigmentation or melasma, try including flaxseeds (rich in lignans) and green tea (loaded with catechins) in your daily routine, along with strict sun protection even when indoors.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.