Did you know you can massage your poop out? Gastroenterologist explains how to do this simple hack to relieve bloating

That heavy, uncomfortable feeling of being bloated or gassy – like everything is just sitting still in your stomach – can be frustrating and hard to ignore. Whether it’s trapped gas or sluggish digestion, it often feels like your gut just needs a little nudge to get things moving again. The good news is, a simple, at-home massage technique may help ease that discomfort and support smoother digestion.

Read more to find out how to get relief from gas and bloating!(Unsplash)

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Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutritional health, has highlighted a simple trick that may help relieve gas, bloating, and other digestive discomfort. In an Instagram video shared on April 7, he explains an easy abdominal massage technique that can support movement along the gastrointestinal tract and ease that sluggish, uncomfortable feeling.

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{{^usCountry}} If you’re feeling bloated, backed up, or gassy, Dr Salhab shares a simple trick that may offer relief. Abdominal massage, he explains, can be especially helpful for those dealing with IBS, constipation, or trapped gas, as it gently encourages movement along the natural direction of the colon, helping ease discomfort and support smoother digestion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you’re feeling bloated, backed up, or gassy, Dr Salhab shares a simple trick that may offer relief. Abdominal massage, he explains, can be especially helpful for those dealing with IBS, constipation, or trapped gas, as it gently encourages movement along the natural direction of the colon, helping ease discomfort and support smoother digestion. {{/usCountry}}

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The gastroenterologist notes, “If you feel bloated, backed up, or like gas is just sitting there, one simple trick that can help is abdominal massage. This may be especially helpful for some people with IBS, constipation, or trapped gas by helping move things along in the direction your colon naturally travels.”

How to do it?

Dr Salhab recommends beginning in a relaxed, lying-down position before starting the massage on the lower right quadrant of your abdomen. From there, gently move in circular motions across the belly towards the lower left quadrant. Repeating this for one to three minutes helps stimulate movement along the natural path of the colon, encouraging things to move along and easing built-up discomfort.

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He explains, “Lie down or lean back and relax your belly. Start on the lower right side of your abdomen. Use gentle but firm pressure and make slow circles upward toward the right ribcage, then go across the upper belly, then down the left side. That follows the general path of the colon. Do it for about 1 to 3 minutes, especially when you feel gassy or constipated.”

How does it help?

According to the gastroenterologist, massaging in this manner can help stimulate the movement of gas and stool, easing that uncomfortable “stuck” feeling. It may also provide relief for some people with IBS, as the gentle pressure can help reduce bloating and create a noticeable sense of lightness in the abdomen.

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Dr Salhab explains, “What this does is, this can help massage gas and stool throughout your colon. And if you're constipated, this can actually help you have a bowel movement. And this has been shown to improve symptoms in people who have IBS or irritable bowel syndrome.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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