Do you get the urge to poop while running? Gastroenterologist explains ‘runner's poop’ and shares ways to avoid it

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive , liver, pancreatic, and nutritional health, is breaking down why some people experience the often involuntary urge to poop while running. In an Instagram video shared on March 29, he explains the science behind runner’s poop and shares simple, practical pre-run strategies to help you avoid it.

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If you’ve ever felt a sudden, urgent need to poop in the middle of a run, you’re not alone – and it can be both uncomfortable and embarrassing. For many runners, this involuntary urge can strike without warning, making it difficult to stay focused or enjoy the workout . While it may seem unavoidable, there are actually simple, practical steps you can take to reduce the chances of it happening in the first place.

What is runner’s poop? Dr Joseph Salhab explains that “runner’s poop” refers to the often involuntary urge to have a bowel movement during or shortly after a run. This happens because running triggers the release of hormones that stimulate the gut, while the combined effects of gravity and continuous movement further accelerate intestinal activity.

He notes, “This is called runner's poop and it's a real thing. And this happens because exercise like running increases hormones that stimulate your gut, gravity, and constant movement are stimulators of gut movement. Sometimes pre-run meals filled with sugar and caffeine can increase a reflex that can cause you to go.”

Ways to manage this Dr Salhab shares a few simple, practical strategies to help manage gut stimulation – highlighting pre-run habits that can reduce the likelihood of that urgent need to poop while you’re out running.

Eat low-fibre carbs before running The gastroenterologist recommends opting for low-fibre carbohydrates such as white rice, plain pasta, boiled potatoes, and ripe bananas before a run. He advises eating them at least two to three hours beforehand, giving your body enough time to digest and helping keep your gut calm.

He explains, “Before a run, stick with some simple low-fibre carbs about two to three hours before so that your gut stays calm. So, we're talking about things like white rice, plain pasta, sourdough bread, plain bagels or English muffins, boiled potatoes, ripe bananas, low-fat or lactose-free yoghurt, or a modest bowl of just plain oatmeal.”

Poop beforehand Dr Salhab recommends trying to have a bowel movement before heading out for a run. This helps ensure your intestines are relatively empty, reducing the chances of an urgent need mid-run and allowing for a more comfortable workout.

Avoid a full meal before The gastroenterologist advises against eating a large, heavy meal within two to three hours of a long run. He also recommends steering clear of high-fibre and high-fat foods, as well as dairy and caffeine beforehand, as these can stimulate the gut and increase the likelihood of discomfort during your run.

Dr Sood emphasises, “Try not to eat an extensively full meal within two to three hours of a harder or longer run. Avoid high-fibre, high-fat, and dairy foods before a run if that makes you go. Be mindful of the caffeine that you take before a run.”

Wear loose clothing Dr Salhab suggests opting for looser, more comfortable clothing that doesn’t put pressure on your abdomen during a run, helping reduce unnecessary gut stimulation. And as a practical final tip, he recommends having a backup plan – like someone who can pick you up – just in case things don’t go as planned mid-run.

The gastroenterologist notes, “Try to wear some looser clothing. That way you don't put a lot of pressure on your belly during the run. Finally, find someone who's happy to drive you home if this happens to you.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.