Cancer surgeon says ‘blood in stool isn’t always piles’, warns of these 6 signs of colorectal cancer

Imagine you're having a regular day when you suddenly see blood in your stool. It's normal to feel worried and think it's just haemorrhoids. While haemorrhoids are a common cause of bleeding, they aren't the only reason. One serious condition linked to this symptom is colorectal cancer. This type of cancer is being diagnosed more often in younger adults. It is frequently found at later stages when treatment options are limited.

What is colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer starts in the colon or rectum, which are parts of the large intestine. It is one of the most common cancers worldwide and can lead to serious health issues, including death. "This cancer usually begins as polyps, small growths on the inner lining of the colon", Dr Surender Kumar Dabas, Robotic Cancer Surgeon, Manipal Hospitals, tells Health Shots. While most polyps are not harmful, some can turn into cancer if not treated. Although colorectal cancer mainly affects older adults, it is increasingly found in younger people, making awareness very important.

Many things can increase your risk of developing colorectal cancer. "Eating a lot of processed meats, not eating enough fruits and vegetables, smoking, being overweight, and living a sedentary lifestyle can all make you more vulnerable", says the doctor. Paying attention to these habits is important for lowering your risk.

What are the early signs of colorectal cancer?

Knowing your body can help save your life, especially when it comes to colorectal cancer. "Piles may cause bright red blood and irritation around the anus, but colorectal cancer shows different signs", says the surgeon.

Here are six critical signs you should not ignore:

Changes in bowel habits: If you have frequent diarrhoea or constipation, or notice that your stools are narrow, this may indicate a more serious issue in your colon. Blood in stool: Check the colour and texture of the blood. "Bright red blood may indicate a problem in the lower gastrointestinal tract", says the doctor. Dark, tar-like blood suggests an issue higher up in the system. Persistent abdominal pain: Feeling chronic pain or constant bloating in your belly is not normal. You should talk to a healthcare professional about it. Unexplained weight loss: If you are losing weight without trying, it may be a sign of a health problem, such as cancer. Iron-deficiency anaemia: Chronic bleeding from a tumour can cause anaemia, leading to fatigue, weakness, and pallor. This process takes time, so if you feel consistently tired without any apparent reason, it’s important to investigate further. Feeling of incomplete emptying: Feeling like you haven’t completely emptied your bowels after a bowel movement can be a concerning symptom.

What is a colonoscopy?

If you notice any of these symptoms, the first step is to consult a healthcare professional. They may suggest several tests, such as clinical exams, stool tests, and, often, a colonoscopy. "A colonoscopy lets doctors see the inside of your bowel," the expert shares. If they find anything unusual, they can take a small tissue sample (biopsy) to check for cancerous cells.

Imaging tests such as PET-CT, CT, and MRI can help assess the extent of disease spread. "Each step in this process is important; finding the disease early can lead to better treatment options", says the expert.

What are the treatment options for colorectal cancer?

Once you are diagnosed with colorectal cancer, the treatment plan will depend on how advanced the disease is. In the early stages, doctors may recommend surgery to remove the affected part of the colon or rectum. "If the cancer has spread, other treatments may be needed, such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapies, or immunotherapy", says Dr Dabas.

A team-based approach based on tumour molecular profiling has yielded the best results. "The treatment options are constantly changing, so it’s helpful to stay up to date on new therapies", says Dr Dabas.

