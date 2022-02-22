Dietician shares list of 9 fruits to give skin a healthy glow, vitamins, protein

A naturally glowing skin or a dull, pale face - both largely depends on what goes on and inside your skin but our skincare seems to have gone for a toss in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic, with new realities of working from home, temporary unemployment, home-schooling of children and lack of physical contact with other family members, friends and colleagues leading to stress, loneliness, anxiety and the fear of the unknown. Some healthy eating habits to sail you through these challenging times include - eating a variety of fruits and vegetables, being wholesome with pulses and nuts, limiting fats, sugar and salt, consuming immunity boosting drinks and incorporating physical activity in daily routine.

Stressing on the importance of eating a well balanced diet that includes fresh fruits, Celebrity Dietitian Shweta Shah, Founder of EatFit247, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “We are surrounded by colourful fruits that are good for your health. Fruits provide the exact nutrients your body requires, for example, required vitamins and minerals. Including fruits in your diet promotes skin health. The plenty of supply makes them affordable during the season.”

She listed 9 fruits that give your skin a healthy glow, vitamins and protein:

1. Orange: Oranges are sour and sweet and contain vitamin C, fibre, potassium, folate and thiamine among others. The Vitamin C content helps boost the immune system to help you fight off infections and promotes skin health. Eating oranges is said to reduce the risk of cancer, kidney disease and anaemia.

2. Sweet Lime: Next to oranges, sweet limes are a great source of Vitamin C. Sweet limes help in removing toxins from the body and purify blood. It provides the skin with a healthy glow. They improve the cell turnover and rejuvenate the skin.

3. Kiwi: Kiwi is packed with a variety of nutrients such as vitamin C, iron, fiber and antioxidants. They also contain minerals such as magnesium, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, copper, zinc and iron. All these nutrients in kiwi promote skin health and prevent early ageing of the skin.

4. Strawberries: The most awaited fruit in winters doesn't disappoint when it comes to skin. Strawberries are immensely packed with folate, manganese, potassium, vitamin C and antioxidants. The antioxidants present in them prevent some chronic skin diseases. Strawberries are good for diabetic people as well. The high antioxidant levels in them are a boost to the skin.

5. Guava: Guava has an incredible nutritional profile including vitamin A, folate, potassium, copper and fiber. Having guavas during the winter season can help prevent cell damage, cell turnover and inflammation. The pectin present in them promotes digestion and promotes a healthy gut.

6. Grapes: Whether you pick the colour green, red or purple, they’re all highly nutritious fruits that are equally delicious. Grapes are rich in fibre, making them good for your digestive system. A healthy digestive system means a healthy skin. The natural phytochemicals in them help to reduce skin inflammation and improve skin glow.

7. Apple: Apples are rich in fiber and many vitamins and minerals. They contain pectin, which promotes gut health. The vitamin C, antioxidants, vitamin A present in them helps boost immunity and make the skin glow apart from fighting diseases.

8. Plum: Plum, if you don't know, is packed with different nutrients like vitamins A, C and K, copper, manganese, fiber and antioxidants. Plums promote appetite and improve digestion, blood circulation and heart health. The antioxidant content can also help keep skin diseases at bay.

9. The Indian Gooseberry/Amla: You already know how great amla is for your skin, hair and overall Vitamin C requirement. Include amla in your diet in forms of:

a) Amla juice - Drink yourself to good health by having amla juice in the morning.

b) Amla candy - Some are sweetened with honey or jaggery while some are spiced with Indian masalas to add a punch of flavour.

c) Amla chutney - Amla chutney is another great way to ensure that you get your daily dose of amla. The chutney can be prepared in bulk and stored in the fridge and you can savour it with all meals in small quantities. Many people add green chillies and salt to the chutney to enhance the flavour. You too can make it at home this way and enjoy it with your meals.

d) Amla pickle - Now, we know that consuming too much pickle isn’t too good for health due to the large amounts of salt and oil it contains. However, you can safely eat one to two spoonfulls of amla pickle every day. Most amla pickles are water-based and do not contain much salt. They have a short shelf-life but are perfect for adding nutrition to your diet.

e) Amla with salt - One of the easiest ways to eat amla is to cut the fruit and eat it raw. To balance the sour taste, sprinkle salt on it. You can also add a dash of red chilli powder. This will help enhance the taste and make it easier to consume the fruit.