Dietitian reveals best time to eat for better metabolism and overall health: ‘Your body works on a clock too’

It is rightly said, ‘What we eat is what we become'. But another thing that comes into play is when we eat – what we eat at what time. In an Instagram post dated May 24, 2026, a dietitian from Nutri Care Diet Clinic explained the concept of the body clock and what we should eat at specific times. Whether you are trying to lose weight or just want to stay healthy, here is the breakdown of the food items you should consume as per your body clock.

The best time to eat for better metabolism and health.(Unsplash)

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Morning (7 am to 9 am)

Whatever we eat in the morning sets the tone for our entire day. According to the dietitian, the best foods to start the morning include avocado toast, eggs, bananas, Greek yoghurt, berries, oatmeal, cottage cheese, chia pudding, and whole-grain toast. These food items contain healthy fats, protein, fibre, and nutrients like potassium, magnesium, omega-3 acids, and antioxidants that nourish the body and keep you full for longer.

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{{^usCountry}} Mid morning (10 am to 11 am) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mid morning (10 am to 11 am) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mid-morning snacks should ideally be the ones that keep you steady and energetic. It includes cottage cheese, hard-boiled eggs, protein smoothie, apples, almonds, oranges, walnuts, oats, dark chocolate, and nuts. These food items are rich in protein, healthy fats, omega-3 acids, and carbs that give instant energy and keep your cravings controlled. Lunch (1 pm to 2 pm) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mid-morning snacks should ideally be the ones that keep you steady and energetic. It includes cottage cheese, hard-boiled eggs, protein smoothie, apples, almonds, oranges, walnuts, oats, dark chocolate, and nuts. These food items are rich in protein, healthy fats, omega-3 acids, and carbs that give instant energy and keep your cravings controlled. Lunch (1 pm to 2 pm) {{/usCountry}}

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The lunch should be a balanced meal of everything from protein to carbs, and healthy fats. According to the dietitian, it can include chicken breast, quinoa, lentil bowls, vegetable rice, mixed vegetables, salmon, avocado salad, sweet potato, paneer wrap, chickpea salad, Greek yoghurt, or fresh green salad. All these are rich in lean protein, fibre for steady energy, carbohydrates, and nutrients that support digestion and health.

The lunch should be a balanced meal of everything from protein to carbs, and healthy fats. (Unsplash)

Evenings (4 pm to 5 pm)

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Evenings are the time when cravings hit the most. It is recommended to consume green tea, protein yoghurt, hummus, carrot, trail mix, rice cakes and peanut butter, fruit and cheese, protein bars, roasted chickpeas, or smoothies. These items are ranked among healthy food options that help control cravings and provide nutrients as well.

Dinner (7 pm to 8 pm)

Dinner should be the lightest meal of the day, but satisfying. You can consume mixed vegetables soup, stir fry bowls, roasted vegetables, cottage cheese bowls, paneer lettuce wraps, cauliflower rice, spinach salad, quinoa bowls, lentil soup, tofu and veggie bowls, chickpea salad, or zucchini noodles. These low-calorie options are rich in healthy fats, protein, and nutrients that not only keep you healthy but are also easy to digest.

Before bed (8 pm to 10 pm)

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From chamomile tea to oats porridge, lemon balm tea to bananas, apple slices to saffron milk, these items are perfect to consume before going to bed as they helps you relax and sleep better.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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