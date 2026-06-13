Think soya chunks are bland? Try this delicious, cheesy, protein-rich, low-calorie ema datshi-inspired veg recipe

But there's a fix: soya chunks. They are easily available, quite affordable and rich in protein. However, some people may find the usual preparations bland, which is why they can be reimagined from time to time through the lens of different cuisines.

Soya chunks are easily available, quite affordable and rich in protein. But some people may find the usual preparations bland, which is why they can be reimagined from time to time through the lens of different cuisines.



Adhya Subramanian, a certified nutrition coach who frequently shares healthy recipes for those who watch what they eat but still want something flavourful on their plate, gave regular soya chunks a Bhutanese Ema Datshi-inspired spin in a June 12 Instagram post. This solves the problem of soya chunks feeling too dry, as the recipe gives them a spicy, cheesy makeover.

Nutrient profile According to Adhya, the nutritional value of this dish caters to all the necessary dietary requirements, making it a healthy dish: