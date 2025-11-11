Dietitian shares 3 nutrition tips to strengthen body’s defences from within during high pollution levels in Delhi-NCR

As air pollution in Delhi-NCR worsens, people have begun incorporating safety measures such as masks, purifiers, wearable air purifiers, and indoor plants. However, what many of us miss out on is the inside of our bodies. For those living in high-pollution areas, nourishment should come from whole, seasonal foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, seeds and nuts. (Freepik)

Also Read | NHS surgeon reveals this secret ingredient reduces colon cancer risk by 17% and it is not fibre: How to get it

While outer protection matters the most, one must also look inward – i.e., improving one's diet – to combat air pollution. According to dietician Sonal Sureka, MSc in dietetics and applied nutrition, consultant at Practo, what we eat each day is our invisible armour.

She stresses, “By consistently choosing antioxidant- and anti-inflammatory-rich foods, individuals in polluted environments like Delhi can strengthen their body’s defences from within, one meal at a time.”

When the air turns grey, your plate must turn colourful. (Freepik)

When the air turns grey, your plate must turn colourful

The dietician warns, “When the air turns grey and your lungs ask for reinforcements, it’s not just Delhi’s smog, it’s a health alarm.” Therefore, it is important that ‘when the air turns grey, your plate must turn colourful.’

She stresses that as we grapple with the thick blanket of particulate matter that now defines Delhi’s winter, our diet becomes an essential line of defence. Here are the 3 tips she suggests:

1. Build your defence with whole foods

For those living in high-pollution areas, the dietician recommends ‘nourishment should come from whole, seasonal foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, seeds and nuts.’

She adds, “These deliver vitamins, minerals, and fibre – crucial for cellular repair and endurance. Lean proteins help maintain respiratory-muscle strength, while hydration supports mucosal clearance. Herbal infusions like tulsi, ginger, and turmeric teas can soothe airways, especially after exposure outdoors.”

Home tip: She suggests boiling water with tulsi leaves, black pepper, and a pinch of turmeric — sip it warm twice a day. “It works wonders to clear nasal passages and protect against throat irritation caused by smog,” the dietician offers.

When the air turns grey and your lungs ask for reinforcements, it’s not just Delhi’s smog, it’s a health alarm. (Google Gemini)

2. Fight oxidative stress with antioxidants

“Polluted air floods the body with free radicals, which trigger oxidative stress and damage lung tissue and blood vessels,” as per the dietician. To neutralise these radicals, she recommends including vitamins C and E (from citrus, amla, nuts and pumpkin seeds), carotenoids (carrots, bell peppers, spinach), and trace minerals like zinc (almond, oats, sunflower seeds, eggs) and selenium (Brazil nuts, whole wheat, spinach) in your diet.

“Eating a rainbow of colours daily ensures your antioxidant shield stays strong,” she suggests.

Home tip: “Start your morning with an amla-ginger shot (1 tsp fresh amla juice + 1 pinch ginger + honey). It boosts lung health and immunity,” the nutritionist advised.

3. Calm inflammation for long-term lung health

Lastly, exposure to chronic smog, according to the dietician, can lead to airway inflammation, which over time weakens lung function. She suggests incorporating omega-3 fatty acids (found in walnuts and flaxseeds), turmeric (containing curcumin), garlic, ginger, and leafy greens for their natural anti-inflammatory properties.

“They protect respiratory tissue, maintain airway openness and support clear breathing,” she revealed.

Lastly, the dietician highlighted a new analysis by IIT-Delhi and Climate Trends reveals that reducing pollution by even 30 percent could dramatically lower the incidence of heart disease, diabetes and anaemia across regions like the capital.

Until clean-air policies are implemented and the air quality index improves, consider adopting these nutritional tips to boost your immunity and overall health from within.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.