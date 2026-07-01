Discarding the watery layer that sits on top of your yoghurt? Gastroenterologist explains why you shouldn't

You reach for a tub of yoghurt, peel back the lid, and are greeted by a thin, watery layer floating on top. Instinct kicks in – you assume it's a sign the yoghurt has spoiled, wrinkle your nose, and pour the liquid straight down the sink. It's a scene that plays out in countless kitchens, but that habit is based on a common myth. Far from being something to discard, that clear layer may be packing some of its biggest health benefits that come from eating yoghurt.

Read more to find out what that watery layer really is! (Unsplash)

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Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutrition health, is drawing attention to a common habit that could be stripping yoghurt of some of its most valuable nutrients. In an Instagram video shared on July 1, the gastroenterologist warns, “Before you pour out that liquid on top of your Greek yoghurt…don’t.”

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What is the watery layer over yoghurt?

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Salhab, the watery layer on top of your yoghurt isn't a sign that it has gone bad. It's actually whey – a protein-rich liquid that naturally separates from the yoghurt during the fermentation process. This separation is completely normal and a natural part of how yoghurt is made. He notes, “That watery layer isn’t spoiled yogurt. It’s whey, a natural part of the yoghurt-making process.” What is whey? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Salhab, the watery layer on top of your yoghurt isn't a sign that it has gone bad. It's actually whey – a protein-rich liquid that naturally separates from the yoghurt during the fermentation process. This separation is completely normal and a natural part of how yoghurt is made. He notes, “That watery layer isn’t spoiled yogurt. It’s whey, a natural part of the yoghurt-making process.” What is whey? {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Salhab explains that whey is packed with protein, along with a range of essential vitamins and minerals. In fact, he describes it as one of the most nutrient-dense components of yoghurt. By pouring off the watery layer, you're not just discarding liquid – you're also throwing away many of the valuable nutrients that make yoghurt such a wholesome food.

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The gastroenterologist highlights, “Whey contains protein along with vitamins and minerals, making it one of the most nutritious parts of the yoghurt. Pouring it down the sink means you’re throwing away nutrients that came with your yoghurt.”

What to do instead?

Dr Salhab recommends the simplest solution: just stir the watery layer back into the creamy yoghurt before eating. Doing so preserves its nutritional value while enhancing the yoghurt's smooth, creamy texture. He notes that this applies to all types of yoghurt, including Greek, probiotic, and flavoured varieties. The liquid naturally separates over time – particularly when the yoghurt has been stored in the refrigerator – so there's no need to pour it away.

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The gastroenterologist highlights, “The easiest thing to do is simply stir it back in before eating. It makes the yoghurt creamier and helps keep all of the nutrition together. The same idea applies to many other yoghurts as well. That liquid naturally separates over time, especially if the yoghurt has been sitting in the refrigerator. It’s completely normal. So the next time you open a container and see liquid on top, don’t dump it. Grab a spoon, stir it in, and enjoy all of the protein and nutrients your yoghurt has to offer.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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