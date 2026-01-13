Disha Patani's diet secrets for toned body: 33-year-old actor drinks these 3 drinks every morning to stay fit

Disha Patani has long been a fitness inspiration for fans, known for her disciplined lifestyle and athletic build. While many look for complex biohacks to stay in shape, the 33-year-old actor attributes her fitness to a surprisingly consistent — and somewhat 'boring' — routine. Also read | Disha Patani’s secret to building a toned and strong body is weightlifting Disha Patani swears by three morning drinks to start her day right. (File Photo)

Disha Patani's simple 3-step morning ritual

In a July 2022 interview with PeepingMoon, Disha Patani pulled back the curtain on her morning rituals, revealing that her fitness journey begins long before she hits the gym. Before reaching for a meal, Disha kickstarts her metabolism with three specific beverages: turmeric water, known for its potent anti-inflammatory properties, a 'special tea' specifically formulated to soothe and maintain throat health, and two to three glasses of simple water.

She said, “The first thing I do when I wake up, I have turmeric water. And then I have my, there's a special tea, which is good for the throat. And I drink like two, three glasses of water as soon as I wake up.”

Her strict protein + carb + veggie diet plan

The actor added she sticks to a 'basic' breakfast of eggs with rice or bread, while her lunch was usually 'any protein source and carbs and some vegetables on the side'. Her dinner was 'again, protein and carbs'.

While many celebrities experiment with trending diets, Disha finds success in repetition. She said, “I need to have at least three to four meals a day. So I try not to snack... I eat the same food every day. I've been eating the same food for the last, I don't know how many years. Same recipes, same dish. I'm pretty boring in terms of my meals. The only exciting part of my week is my Sunday, when I eat everything. That's my cheat day (anything sweet, chocolate or something).”

