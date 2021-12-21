Disha Patani's workout video of flying kicks will make you embrace martial arts

Making jaws-drop with her robust workout session, Bollywood actor Disha Patani was seen landing neat flying kicks in latest fitness video from the gym which makes us want to polish our exercise skills and embrace martial arts. If you are looking for a total body workout that improves your stamina, muscle tone, flexibility, balance and strength, search no further and take fitness inspiration from Disha's kickboxing session in latest flying kicks video.

Taking to her social media handle, Disha shared a video that gave fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her intense exercise session. The video featured her donning a black full-sleeves jacket teamed with a pair of red shorts and hair pulled back into a ponytail to ace the athleisure look.

Walking towards a punching bag, Disha jumped and landed a neat kick high up on it and we are stunned. She simply captioned the video with a butterfly and blue heart emoji.

Benefits:

While kicks get one's heart pumping faster, flying kick involves one's entire lower body and once the flexibility increases, the practitioner can kick higher, harder and faster. Kickboxing is a motivating fitness routine and apart from a heart-pumping cardio, it helps in total body workout to whip one into shape in no time. It reduces stress, releases endorphins which give a boost to the mood and help one feel more confident, burns over 800 calories per hour, tones up entire body and is a perfect cross-training workout.

Its added benefits include giving the body and mind a boost, increasing energy levels by breathing hard and sweating out toxins. It also builds up the core muscles and for those who are hunched over a computer all day – it helps better the posture apart from making one reach their fitness goals.

