Divorce can have significant mental health impact: Psychologist shares ways to cope

Any kind of separation is painful. Be it having a breakup in a relationship or going through a divorce after many years of being together, it can be very painful for the people directly involved in it. Usually, a relationship breakup happens between two people, but in a divorce, families, children, parents are involved. A divorce breaks a home and is painful for everyone involved in it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Poonam Poonia, Sr. Consultant, Clinical Psychologist at Cloudnine Hospital, Gurgaon, said, “Divorce can have significant impacts on mental health, affecting individuals in various ways. It is not an easy process in a relationship, but now a days divorce rates are increasing swiftly.” “Divorce can have significant impacts on mental health, affecting individuals in various ways," said Dr. Poonam Poonia.(Unsplash/@kellysikkema)

Mental health impact of a divorce:

Divorce can drain a person mentally and emotionally.(Unsplash)

The Psychologist pointed out that during a divorce, a person goes through a series of difficult emotions - Feelings of sadness, anger, guilt, anxiety, stress, social stigma, depression, low self-esteem and social isolation. However, it is important to remember that a person takes the step of a divorce only when they encounter circumstances that they cannot avoid.

While it may take years to get over the mental health impact of a divorce, it is important to take small steps towards a better life.

Coping strategies to move on from a divorce:

Allow yourself to process the feeling: It's important to acknowledge and process your emotions rather than suppressing them. Seek support from friends, family, or a therapist.

Take care of yourself: Maintain a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, proper nutrition, and sufficient sleep. Physical well-being can support mental health.

Seek professional help: If you are not able to process it yourself then consider therapy or counseling to work through complex emotions and develop coping strategies.

Focus on self-analysis: Use this period to rediscover your interests, hobbies, and personal goals. Invest in activities that bring you joy and fulfillment.

Introspection: Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to reduce stress levels. This can help you to have better perspectives about life.

Follow a schedule: Establishing a daily routine can provide structure and stability during a period of upheaval.

Stay positive: Focus on the future and the opportunities it may bring rather than dwelling on the past.