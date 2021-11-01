Diwali 2021: How to celebrate a happy and safe Diwali in Covid-19 times

Diwali is almost here and the preparation for the festival of lights is on in full swing with people busy organizing get-togethers, buying traditional sweets and gifts for their near and dear ones and giving their houses a final touch to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

While people are looking forward to reunite with their families and meet their relatives and friends on one of the biggest festivals of Hindus, the lurking fear of a third wave of pandemic is also a concern. Rising pollution levels around Diwali could also play a spoilsport as people with respiratory disorders or other vulnerabilities could fall sick due to increase in environmental pollutants.

If you still have some last-minute shopping left and thinking of buying crackers, go for the eco-friendly green alternatives. Improve ventilation of your house and ensure healthy air inside the house too.

Here are other expert tips you must follow to have a happy and safe Diwali 2021:

Follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in gatherings

If you are planning to venture out and meet people this Diwali, avoid gatherings or large parties. It is best to have small family get-togethers. "But if you are having a family get together, ensure that all of you have gotten your Covid-19 vaccine shots and are wearing a surgical or N95 mask, using a sanitiser and washing hands with soap frequently. Remember to ventilate your house by opening all the windows during the Puja," says Dr Sandeep Patil, Chief Intensivist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

Refrain from the use of sanitizers before lighting diyas or candles

It is necessary to avoid the use of sanitizers especially alcohol-based during lighting candles or diyas. Sanitizers are highly inflammable and can immediately catch fire causing serious fire hazards. One should always wash the hands properly before lighting up candles or diyas, says Dr. Arunesh Kumar, Senior Consultant and Head, Pulmonology, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram.

Go green and say no to crackers

Every year post-Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is highly impacted. Pollution seemingly increases from the uncontrolled bursting of crackers. "Covid-19 is a respiratory infection, and poor air quality is hazardous for all. The loud noise of the crackers is harmful to animals as well. Hence, from this year, don’t burst crackers and encourage others to join you in this endeavour," says Dr Patil.

Wear Diwali-appropriate clothing

Chiffon, georgette, satin and silk fabrics are the fabrics that everyone loves to wear during festivals, but such fibres are more susceptible to fire. Instead, it’s better to go with cotton silk, cotton or jute fabrics. One must also avoid loose-fitting clothing during Diwali celebrations, says Dr Kumar.

Don’t overindulge

Prefer eating homecooked meals and avoid food from outside. "We often tend to have no control over what we’re eating during festivals. Stay away from sweets if you have diabetes and consume calorie-dense food with restraint," says Dr Patil.

