Do you experience more stress than others? You may be a part of HSP, study finds

Getting stressed at work is something we cannot avoid. With deadlines, work commitments and performance expectations set by the seniors, it is impossible to dodge stress at a work place. However, a recent study led by researchers at Osaka University states that some people may experience more stress than others. Also read | EY employee's death highlights workplace stress: Here's how to protect your health amid job pressure Highly Sensitive People (HSP) experience more stress than their colleagues. (Unsplash)

According to the study, 26% of the adult population experiences more stress. Highly Sensitive People (HSP) experience more stress than their colleagues. This happens because Highly Sensitive People have sensory processing sensitivity, which makes them more emotionally sensitive and reactive to external stimuli like pain, noise and light.

Who are Highly Sensitive People?

Psychologist Elaine Aron coined the term – Highly Sensitive People. The Psychologist added that HSPs feel overwhelmed and overstimulated with bright lights, strong smells, coarse fabrics, or sirens. They also feel more discomfort to pain than others and get startled very easily. Also read | Feeling stressed at work? Here's how simple act of taking deep breaths can help ease anxiety and boost calm

Highly Sensitive People also get affected by the moods of other people, have a complex inner life and are deeply moved by arts and music. The study, published in the Japanese Journal of Applied Psychology, stated that all of these characteristics can trigger a person and cause more stress at a workplace.

Lead author Tomohiro Ioku said, “Our study found that HSPs in the workplace tend to feel more stress and approximately 26% of working adults could be classified as HSPs. This is surprising because it suggests a substantial portion of the workforce might be experiencing higher levels of stress.”

About 26% of the adult population experience more stress than others.(Pixabay)

How to combat stress at a workplace?

Lead author Tomohiro Ioku added, “By understanding the unique traits of HSPs, industrial organizations can develop more inclusive and supportive environments. This could improve employee retention and overall workplace well-being.” Also read | Is work stress an epidemic? Psychologist shares ways to combat

However, for Highly Sensitive People, not everything is about being overwhelmed. Sometimes, they develop more kindness and empathy than others. It is important for workplaces to understand what stress can do to their employees and act accordingly.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.