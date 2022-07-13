Do you have dark gums? Easy home remedies to treat this problem

Are your gums turning dark or black and you have no idea why that is happening? There could be many reasons behind discolouration of your gums ranging from lifestyle factors to medical conditions. Although healthy gums are usually pinkish in colour, in some people, they may be slightly darker due to the presence of melanin, a naturally occurring substance in the body usually responsible for the dark colour of hair, skin and eyes. You have absolutely no reason to worry if your gums are naturally dark and not exactly pink. However, if the gum colour changes and patches of black appears on your gums, there may be some underlying cause behind it. (Also read: Gum Health Day 2022: Take care of your gums with these simple tips)

Certain lifestyle factors like smoking can have an adverse effect on your oral health and one of them could be dark gums. Dr Surbhi Bhatia L, Chief Dentist, CEO of Lifeberries Health says when you smoke it results in a condition called smoker’s melanosis which is a change in the colour of your gum. She says it happens because the nicotine makes melanocytes produce more melanin, which is higher than usual. Hence you can notice a visible change in the colour of your gum. It gets more brown or black and usually, they appear in patches or even the entire mouth can be affected.

Here are other causes of dark gums explained by Dr Surbhi.

Addison’s disease

Not a common disease, Addison’s disease is the disease of the adrenal glands which produce hormones. There is an imbalance in hormone production when you suffer from Addison’s disease. Inadequate hormone production from this gland leads to the discolouration of your gum.

Amalgam tattoo

Amalgam tattoo occurs as a dark spot in your mouth. It results from the particles of a dental procedure that appear as a blue, grey, or dark spot. Although it is not harmful their occurrence on your gum, inner cheeks, or other parts of the mouth is surprising.

Acute necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis

Popularly known as trench mouth, acute necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis is gum disease. The usual symptoms of this disease are fever, bad-smelling breath, and pain in the gums. Dead tissues build up over the gum also leads to black or grey tissue and ulcers can also form on the edges of teeth.

HOME REMEDIES FOR DARK GUMS

Dark gums can be treated in easy and simple ways. Here are some remedies suggested by Dr Surbhi to treat dark gums.

● Green Tea

Green tea is known to treat various health hazards and your gums will benefit from its health-improving properties. Green tea is enriched with a high concentration of health-promoting antioxidants. The natural chemicals present in green tea fight against the countless categories of toxic bacteria including the ones which are turning your gums black.

● Eucalyptus oil

The innate anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of Eucalyptus oil have made it an effective remedy for various ailments. A tiny drop of this miraculous oil is required to get rid of the grime from your teeth. It kills the toxic bacteria present in your mouth and calms down any inflammation along your gum line.

● Sage Leaves

Sage leaves, a plant-based remedy can give you pink, healthy gums. This is an easy and effective method, and the best part is that it can be applied instantly to the teeth and gums. You can also drink it as tea or juice to get the benefits of this beautiful plant.

● Clove

Clove has the major three properties to combat all your oral worries. It has anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory antiseptic properties which help to facilitate the repair and regrowth of poor gum tissue. It rapidly removes all dark spots giving you lovely, pink gums.

● Sesame Oil

Sesame oil is another ingredient to be used for dark gums. Its toxin-removing properties help to prevent the build-up of plaque and tartar and loosen what is already present on your gum and teeth.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter