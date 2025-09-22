Do you have visceral fat? Doctor shares 7 indicators: Apple body shape, hard belly and more signs of this ‘hidden fat’

A fat loss journey requires being more tailored and personalised, as there's no single standard type of fat. Some fats are squishy, while others may pose greater health risks by being next to the organs. One such type is visceral fat. Dr Bilal Thangal T M, medical lead at NURA - AI health screening centre, shared with HT Lifestyle that visceral fat is called ‘hidden fat’ and is far more dangerous than regular fat. Hard belly fat may indicate you have visceral fat. (Shutterstock)

Describing its risky location, he added, “Visceral fat accumulates inside the abdominal cavity, wrapping around vital organs such as the liver, intestines and pancreas." Further, located so deep around the organs, he alerted that this fat may give rise to chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and even certain cancers." He further called it ‘hidden fat’ because it may also be present in people who appear relatively slim on the outside.

7 markers of visceral fat

Out of all the body shapes, apple size is at the biggest risk. (Freepik)

The indicators are both external and internal, from the shape of your body to the key health parameters. Here are some of the key identifiers of visceral fat, as Dr Thangal shared:

Body shape and measurements

Waist circumference is a strong indicator. Waist-to-hip ratio: Higher ratios (0.9 or above in men, 0.85 or above in women) suggest more abdominal/visceral fat. ‘Apple shape’ (fat around the belly) vs ‘pear shape’ (hips/thighs) - apple shape is more likely visceral. Hard belly (protruding and firm) rather than soft/flabby fat often indicates more visceral fat - thin arms/legs, but central obesity.

Health markers

5. Elevated triglycerides / low HDL cholesterol.

6. Fatty liver changes seen on ultrasound.

7. High fasting glucose or insulin resistance.

In another HT report from September 12, 2025, waist size above 34 has been found associated with the risks of diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer. To read more about it, click here.

How to reduce visceral body fat?

Visceral fat can be tackled with the help of lifestyle changes. Here are some of the ways one can reduce visceral fat, as Dr Thangal listed:

Diet: Adopting a balanced diet is one of the most effective steps. Limiting added sugars, sodas and processed snacks while prioritising fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables and nuts. Alcohol consumption is another risk factor for both heavy and regular to moderate drinkers, encouraging fat buildup in the abdomen. Stay active: Equally important is staying physically active with simple daily choices like walking instead of driving short distances, or using the stairs instead of the escalator. Lower stress levels: Stress management activities like yoga, meditation, mindfulness or spending time outside can lower the cortisol levels naturally. Sleep: Sleep prioritisation is also essential. Disrupted or reduced sleep alters hunger hormones and raises cortisol.

Since visceral fat disrupts the body’s hormonal balance and metabolism, the doctor pointed out, insulin sensitivity also gets impaired, which, over time, paves the way to type 2 diabetes, triggering inflammation that damages blood vessels and raises the likelihood of heart diseases and stroke. This is why, the fat is attributed to be very dangerous.

