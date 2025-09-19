Fat loss coach shares 3 things he ate to lose visceral fat and shed weight

There are many different ways fat is stored in the body. One should know them instead of following a generic fat loss process, as losing each may require a special strategy. This strikes down the option of the one-size-fits-all approach to fat loss. One of these fats is visceral fat. As per WebMD, visceral fat is dangerous as it is deep within and around the organs inside the belly. Sustainable weight loss involves building healthy habits rather than quick fixes, as fat cells shrink but do not disappear during dieting.

While to some level it’s normal to have visceral fat, too much puts your health at great risk. The amount of body fat is often directly proportional to other body fat, meaning if you have noticeable fat, you likely also have visceral fat. Besides, it's tricky to lose visceral fat since it is so deep within, demanding a specialised approach.

Fat loss coach for men Nicko Dumadaug, in an August 18 Instagram post, revealed what he ate to lose his visceral fat. Along with diet, pairing it with regular workouts was vital to speed up results and keep fat off, he shared.

Here's what the coach ate:

1. High fibre vegetables

First up, load up on veggies containing high fibre. Fibre comes with the added bonus of not only keeping you full for a longer time, but it also lowers cravings. Nick said, “Eating high-fibre vegetables like broccoli and spinach helped me to stay full while in a calorie deficit.”

2. Prioritise lean protein

Protein is one of the non-negotiable essentials. This macronutrient's efficiency depends on its quality. Instead of heavy red meat, the fat loss coach recommended lean protein, which is high in protein but low in fat.

Nick explained how it helped to keep his muscle mass intact: “I ate lean proteins like chicken and turkey to prevent muscle loss.”

3. Healthy fats

Fat is another macronutrient, prominent in the diet. But here’s where it gets tricky: fat can also be unhealthy, causing heart risks. Adding the right kind of fat is essential. The fat loss suggested his sources of healthy fats: “Healthy fats from avocado and eggs helped maintain hormonal balance, which is key for fat loss.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.